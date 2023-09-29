Curt Schilling leaves Red Sox 'furious' after outing Tim Wakefield’s cancer news without authorization

The Boston Red Sox have announced that Tim Wakefield, their former announcer and knuckleballer, is currently receiving treatment for an unspecified illness. This disclosure was prompted by Wakefield's ex-teammate, Curt Schilling, who without Wakefield's consent, revealed publicly that Wakefield had brain cancer. This led to an overflow of support for Wakefield, along with criticism for Schilling.

On Thursday, the team shared a statement, issued with the consent of Wakefield and his wife, Stacy. They said, "Regrettably, this information has been wrongly made public without their consent.

Tim and Stacy's health is a private matter they wish to handle discretely as they go through the treatment process and fight this disease. They are grateful for the continual love and support they have received and kindly ask for their privacy to be respected during this time."

Tim Wakefield's professional journey

For those who may not be aware, the Pittsburgh Pirates initially drafted Wakefield in the eighth round of 1988 out of Florida Tech where he showcased his potential as a power-hitting first baseman, setting single-season records in home runs and RBI. After realizing that his batting skills wouldn't suffice to reach the big leagues, he decided to become a pitcher.

Wakefield's knuckleball proved immediately effective, enabling him to lead all minor leaguers in the Pirates' system in wins, innings pitched, and complete games. At 25, he made his major league debut in 1992 and struck out 10 in his first professional start against the St. Louis Cardinals, a game he completed with 146 pitches.

Wakefield's outstanding performance in his first season led to receiving the NL Rookie Pitcher of the Year award from the Sporting News, simultaneously finishing third in the official Rookie of the Year vote. He almost steered the Pirates into a World Series game, defeating Hall of Famer Tom Glavine in Games 3 and 6 of the NLCS.

However, Wakefield's control over his knuckleball started dwindling in the subsequent season, leading to him spending the majority of 1993 in the minor leagues. Deeming him as a lost cause, the Pirates eventually let him go in the middle of the 1995 season.

