Curtis Blaydes Dismisses Jon Jones As Heavyweight; Claims Tom Aspinall As Legit Champion

Jon Jones is widely regarded as The Greatest Of All Time in the UFC. However, fellow heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes doesn’t believe so. The American contender revealed his reasoning behind the dismissal of Bones being the greatest fighter.

Blaydes completely disregards Jon Jones as a heavyweight contender. He claimed Bones’ legs are too skinny for the division. He also praised current interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Curtis Blaydes Denies Jon Jones’ Heavyweight Status

Throughout his career, Jon Jones fought contenders in the light heavyweight division. Bones currently holds the title for the longest-reigning champion in said weight class.

In 2020, the American contender vacated his previous championship status. Bones decided to step into the heavyweight division. This maneuver was a success for him due to his masterful performances against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Jones is the current UFC heavyweight champion and is accepted as the greatest fighter in the sport. This was heavily disagreed by heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour.

“I don’t think you’ve [Jon Jones] actually fought a heavyweight yet,” said Blaydes. He also went on to endorse Tom Aspinall. The American contender expressed the interim champion to be the ‘guy with the real belt.’

Curtis Blaydes also claimed Jon Jones did not look like a heavyweight contender in his fight against Ciryl Gane. Razor pointed the camera to his legs and believed Bones is on the slimmer side. “I don’t view him as a heavyweight,” said Curtis.

However, he believes in Jones’ ability to prove him wrong. Bones emerging victorious in a potential fight against Tom Aspinall would supposedly convince Curtis Blaydes.

Dana White Doubles Down On Jon Jones Being The Greatest Fighter

In the UFC 302 post-fight press conference, Jon Jones was backed as the pound-for-pound best fighter by Dana White. The president of the UFC dismissed Islam Makhachev and claimed Bones is the better fighter.

This caught a lot of flak from fans and fighters alike. White’s stance on the matter was countered with several arguments. However, Dana does not seem to budge on his opinions concerning the greatest of all time.

At the Flagrant Podcast, White doubled down on his statement. He revealed his reasoning behind why Jon Jones remains the pound-for-pound greatest fighter of all time dismissing Islam Makhachev.

“Jon Jones has never lost a fight, ever,” stated White. He also went on to use Islam’s fight against Alexander Volkanovski as the benchmark for his argument. He claimed Jones’ shift in weight divisions was more successful than Volkanovski's.

He also expressed that Jones possesses a ‘dark side.’ White stood still on his opinions regarding Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev.