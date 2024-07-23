Curtis Blaydes Responds to Glass Chin Claim Ahead of Tom Aspinall Title Fight at UFC 304

Curtis Blaydes has dismissed he has a glass jaw ahead of his interim heavyweight title fight against Tom Aspinall at UFC 304. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Blaydes claimed that heavyweights are much more powerful.

He noted getting hit by a heavyweight is much more damaging than in other weight classes. Blaydes also took the Sean O’Malley vs Marlon Vera fight at UFC 299 as an example, claiming ‘Chito’ would have gotten knocked out if it was at heavyweight.

Curtis Blaydes speaks ahead of Tom Aspinall fight

Curtis Blaydes is approaching the Tom Aspinall fight as the real title fight and has now addressed doubts over his chin. ‘Razor’ has a professional record of 18-4 and all four of his defeats have come via KO/TKO.

Blaydes, though, has downplayed claims that his chin is questionable, rather, he highlighted the power difference, telling MMA Fighting, “I wish people would take that into account when they judge or critique heavyweight. Like, ‘Oh, he got knocked out! He’s a bum!’ No, it’s heavyweight. If you watch [Sean] O’Malley against [Chito] Vera on [UFC] 299, if that was heavyweight, it wouldn’t have went five rounds.”

Blaydes added that heavyweights need to be more skilled in order to strike or grapple. He said, “It’s not that we’re not as skilled. It’s that we have to be a little more skilled, I think, in order to strike. That’s why I like to wrestle. This is a dangerous game at heavyweight.”

Advertisement

Curtis Blaydes’ defeats have come against Francis Ngannou (twice), Derrick Lewis, and Segei Pavlovich. All three fighters are known for their knockout prowess and possess exceptional power.

Blaydes is coming off a KO victory of his own, finishing Jailton Almeida in the second round in their UFC 299 clash.

Also Read: UFC Insider Wary About Tom Aspinall Facing Curtis Blaydes: ‘Possibly a Big Mistake’

Curtis Blaydes already holds a win over Tom Aspinall

For the unversed, Curtis Blaydes’ clash against Tom Aspinall at UFC 304 is a rematch. Their first fight took place in 2022 and Blaydes picked up a TKO win in 15 seconds as Aspinall suffered a freak injury.

The Brit has since beaten Marcin Tybura and then Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title at UFC 295. He will now defend the interim belt.

Blaydes suffered a KO loss to Pavlovich before bouncing back to winning ways with a statement finish against surging contender Jailton Almeida.

Advertisement