Curtis Blaydes Warns Alex Pereira Over Heavyweight Ambitions: ‘Would F*ck Up’

Curtis Blaydes has a warning for Alex Pereira. Should Pereira really move up to heavyweight? After his knockout win at UFC 303, many think Pereira could dominate another division. But Blaydes disagrees. “Bad idea,” he said at UFC 304 media day. Blaydes believes Pereira should reconsider this ambitious move.

He’s confident he could “take him down at will.” Blaydes respects Pereira’s skills but doubts his success at heavyweight. Could Pereira handle the toughest fighters in this division?

Blaydes thinks not. He’s fought the hardest hitters and remains skeptical. As Pereira’s potential move creates buzz, Blaydes’ caution adds an interesting twist. What do you think? Is Pereira ready for heavyweight?

Blaydes ready to 'Eat' Pereira’s flying knees

Curtis Blaydes isn't shy about sharing his thoughts on Alex Pereira’s potential move to heavyweight. During the UFC 304 media day, Blaydes said, “Bad idea. I’m going to shoot. Immediately. Why would I give him any chance to knock me out on the feet when I know I can take him down at will? I think he’s looking for a specific heavyweight, not any heavyweight.”

Blaydes is confident in his grappling skills, which have been a key part of his success in the heavyweight division. With a professional record of 17 wins and 4 losses, Blaydes has faced some of the toughest fighters, including Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou. His ability to take down and control opponents on the ground is well-documented.

Blaydes elaborated on his skepticism, mentioning that Pereira might have success against lower-ranked heavyweights but would struggle against top-tier fighters. “He has matchups against — I can see him beating guys like Tai. We watched him sparring with Tai Tuivasa. Maybe some other guys in the bottom of the top 15. But you give him a top-five guy with some real weight, he’s not winning.”

Transitioning to Pereira's renowned striking ability, Blaydes remains unfazed. “I’m going to eat that knee,” he said, referring to Pereira’s flying knees. “I ate one from Alistair [Overeem]. You think he throws harder knees than Alistair? I’m good with eating knees.”

Blaydes emphasized the significance of weight in the heavyweight division. “Yes [I would welcome a fight]. Yes. I know that’s what everyone wants. I would f*ck up Alex Pereira. It’s not because he’s not good. I’m heavier than he is. A heavyweight, gravity, weight matters. It’s not a skill basis. It’s just how it is.”

With Blaydes focused on his upcoming fight against Tom Aspinall at UFC 304, the prospect of facing Pereira remains hypothetical. But his message is clear: Pereira should think twice before stepping into the heavyweight ring.

John Goodsen supports Pereira's historic heavyweight aspirations

John Goodsen believes Alex Pereira’s move to heavyweight could be historic . Despite Pereira being called out by Jake Paul for a boxing match, his UFC contract keeps him in the Octagon. Pereira, the current light heavyweight champion, has already defended his title twice.

Fans are excited about the possibility of him facing Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall and becoming the first-ever three-weight champion in UFC history. Goodsen thinks Pereira should seize the opportunity.

He told Middle Easy, “I really do like to see people defend their titles, but when you’ve got something staring you in the face, which is so historic, do you almost give him that?” He added, “Given his age and everything else, when will this come around again, this opportunity for the three-weight champ?”

Will Pereira defy the odds and conquer a third division, or will Blaydes’ caution prove wise?