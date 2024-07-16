'Dad Dogs' Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Bonding Over Pets Before Even Starting as Ferrari Teammates; Sparks Fans Frenzy

Lewis Hamilton is currently having the time of his life winning the British Grand Prix and then signing the deal as a brand ambassador for Dior. Some hours back, Hamilton posted a picture of him and Charles Leclerc on his Instagram, captioning it “Dad Dogs.”

Lewis Hamilton is currently in his last year with Mercedes. In 2025, he will team up with Charles Leclerc to join Scuderia Ferrari. With Hamilton back on his winning ways, it would be interesting to see how he will perform at the coming Hungarian Grand Prix.

Fans love ‘Dad Dogs’ Charle Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

After posting the picture, the portrait got over 1 million likes within an hour, and many fans loved seeing the “2025 teammates” together.

Insta user theglossier wrote, “please, i actually can’t take how cute this is! look how tiny leo is, and roscoe being so gentle.”

Another user, gaabisena couldn’t take the eyes of the “ferrari dogs.”

Another user, _suffo_ wrote, “Lmao look at these okes being dads.”

Another user, ginevrastanghe, wrote, “I’ve been waiting a long for this post.”

One more fan wrote kawiboi636, “Already manifesting his new teammates.”

Lewis Hamilton is coming off a huge British GP win

Lewis Hamilton won the 2024 Formula One British Grand Prix by taking advantage of Mercedes-AMG's tire selections. Hamilton's P1 finish was his sixth triumph at Silverstone and his first in over two years. It was the 104th win of Hamilton's career, giving him the record for the most wins on a single circuit.

Advertisement

Hamilton's comeback to the top of the podium did not come easily. Many decisions made by teams regarding tires determined their fate. The race witnessed both dry and wet weather, with the racing line drying out again between laps in the mid-30s and lower 40s.

The Brits dominated qualifying, with Mercedes-AMG's George Russell and Lewis Hamilton and McLaren's Lando Norris securing the first three grid positions. Russell started strong but had to abandon his race after just 33 laps due to a water system problem with his vehicle. The racer saw temperature alerts on his steering wheel roughly 10 circuits before retiring.

Hamilton attributes his victory to making the correct decision to return to slicks at the appropriate moment, allowing him to retake the lead and win. However, by lap 42, Verstappen and others had returned on slicks, creating new obstacles.

Verstappen, who began fourth on the grid, struggled until laps 43 and 44 to attain "race pace," but once he found the dry line on slicks, he quickly passed Norris and finished second, 1.465 seconds behind Hamilton.

Advertisement

Norris lost third place to Verstappen on lap one but swiftly regained it, with teammate Piastri briefly claiming second. The choice to swap to soft tires after the rain ended sealed Norris' fate. Verstappen went to hard slicks when he replaced his intermediates, which made all the difference.

