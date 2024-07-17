Daia McGhee Lashes Out at Love Island USA Producers for Showing Fake Flirty Comment on Odell Beckham Jr’s Post

Daia McGhee paired with Odell Beckham Jr’s brother, Kordell Beckham, on Love Island USA Season 6. Rumor has it she didn’t come to the villa as Casa Amor bombshell just to couple up with Kordell. Some believe she was using Kordell to date the Miami Dolphins wide receiver. One of McGhee’s comments on Odell’s photo was shown on the show which she has claimed to be fake.

Kordell Beckham is the younger brother of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. He is a fashion model who has collaborated with multiple big brands, such as Nike, Adidas, and GAP. Kordell has doubled his Instagram followers since joining the reality show. Rumors suggest McGhee used him as a mediator to connect with his brother. However, Daia slammed all the speculations after her elimination.

Daia McGhee furious over her fake comment on Odell Beckham Jr’s post

Love Island USA producers showed McGhee’s allegedly photoshopped tweet. It was a flirty comment on Odell’s picture. The islanders faced the heat from the crowd following the episode. After her elimination from the show, she sat down for an interview with Today. McGhee fired her shots at the peacock show producers for publishing a fake comment.

“They could have definitely, easily checked if it was fake or not,” McGhee said. She added that they put it in because it created a little bit more drama. She didn’t know what the producers were talking about as they couldn’t access social media in the villa.

McGhee was unaware of the comment in question and was confused about it. She saw the fake comment after leaving the villa. Daia admitted that she once commented on Odell’s post, but it wasn’t flirty at all. She had only commented once on Odell’s photo because he had gone to dinner with her ex-boyfriend.

McGhee parted ways with Kordell when she knew he wanted to be with Serena Page. She accused him of lying about trying to improve their connection. They didn’t talk for a few days after the split. Kordell apologised to Daia after she got eliminated. He accepted his mistake and added that he could have handled things better.

Odell Beckham Jr asks people to vote for Kordell Beckham