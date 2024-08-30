Dak Prescott Hints at Frustration with Jerry Jones in Cowboys Contract Extension Saga: 'I Stopped Listening'

Dak Prescott does not look happy with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The Cowboys QB is nearing the expiration of his contract with the Cowboys, and owner Jerry Jones doesn’t look too excited to pen another contract with their present QB, sparking rumors with his blunt words. Now a frustrated Prescott has decided to play deaf about the stretched-out talks of his contract. Precisely why the words from Jerry Jones to the media “doesn’t really hold weight” for Jerry Jones.

Although Prescott highlighted that he “understands the nature of business,” he is no longer interested in listening to GM Jerry Jones’s opinions shared with the media. “I mean, I stopped, honestly, listening to things that he says to the media a long time ago,” Prescott exasperated, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Well, the unfiltered opinion of the Cowboys owner that “things will remain as they are” with the Dak Prescott contract extension situation was enough to get the QB all riled up. Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million deal with the Cowboys in 2021. This means that this season would be Prescott’s last with the Cowboys if the contract extension doesn’t get inked on paper.

While Jones expressed his gratitude for having Prescott as the QB for their team, he also didn’t hold back on saying that he’ll be open to consideration for the “merits of Cowboys." “And so Dak's situation right now for me, from my mirror, has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said, making it clear that he is not afraid to lose his franchise QB.

Todd France, Dak Prescott’s agent, reported to be in talks with the Cowboys throughout the season, but the two have not reached a mutual ground yet. If the contract isn’t closed by the season opener against the Browns, Prescott may end up as a free agent by the end of the season.

The QB has dropped his swords now, saying that France would be carrying out the negotiations with the franchise and not him. If the Cowboys plan on securing Prescott for some more years, they only have mere months left since they won’t be able to put a franchise tag on him after the season.

On the positive side, if the deal does happen, it will count at least $40 million against the Cowboys 2025 salary cap. However, key players alongside Prescott, like Zach Martin and Demarcus Lawrence, are also hitting their final seasons per the contract. If the Cowboys want to go down the road of a complete roster revamp, then there might not be many contract extensions this season.

Dak Prescott is well aware of the situation, even about the fact that he might have to play in another uniform in the next season. While that possibility exists, Prescott’s stalwartship will reside with the Cowboys until his contract expires. The QB still has the 2024 season at his disposal. So, keeping all the comments from Jones aside, Prescott is focusing solely on the 2024 season, aiming for a sharp performance so that his future (either with the Cowboys or with another franchise) can look bright.