Dak Prescott HINTS Leaving Cowboys in 2025 After Final Contract Year Amidst Controversial Sexual Charges

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse!

Dak Prescott is currently in the final year of his 4-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys. The star quarterback is presently battling with sexual assault allegations, amidst which there have been struggles for contract extensions. Up recently, Prescott reportedly hinted at leaving the Cowboys after the 2024 season.

Will Dak Prescott Really Leave the Dallas Cowboys Next Season?

Dak Prescott currently holds a 4-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys worth $160 Million, which ends this season. The star quarterback has been with the team since 2016, when drafted in the fourth round. But that might not remain the case in the upcoming season, considering there's no sign of a contract extension.

During a press conference, Dak Prescott hinted at his future with the Cowboys. "I don't have any fears. I'm not going to say I fear being here or not. I don't fear either situation, to be candid with y'all. I love this game and love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me," Dak had said.

Concluding his statement, Dak stated, "After the season, we'll see where we're at and if the future holds that. If not, we'll go from there." So even though Dak showed a positive approach to his future with the Cowboys, he also didn't ignore the chances of now remaining a part of the team next season.

Even though the Dallas Cowboys had great success with Dak Prescott in the regular season, the team hasn't been to the conference championship game for a long time now. Being a quarterback, a great chuck of responsibility also gets onto your shoulder for the team's low success despite consistent performance.

Moreover, even though Dak has made it clear that his sexual assault allegations have nothing to do with his new contract discussions, we cannot say that it's not the case. Of course, the legal battles are a consideration, especially when it is about your star quarterback. But let's wait until the Cowboys make an official statement.