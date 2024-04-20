Dak Prescott Tried Suing for Extortion but Ended Up Getting Sexual Assault Claims on Him; Lawsuit DETAILS

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse!

Dak Prescott might have just turned things more legally complex for himself by his own hands. The star quarterback was sued for sexual assault by a woman last month. Interestingly, that woman wasn't legally allowed to sue him. However, Dak Prescott's one move opened doors for sexual claims.

What Did Dak Prescott Do That Got Him Into a Sexual Lawsuit?

Earlier this year, Dak Prescott received a demand letter from the attornies of a woman who accuses the NFL star of sexual assault. The alleged victim reported that the incident took place in February 2017 when Dak Prescott sexually assaulted her in a parking lot.

Interestingly, that woman had no basis to file a civil lawsuit against Dak Prescott for sexual assault because it was too late for her to sue him. The demand letter had an ask for $100 Million, which Dak and his attorneys reacted with a lawsuit against the victim and her respective attorneys for extortion.

Interestingly, according to Texas law, that lawsuit opened doors for the victim to sue Dak Prescott for sexual assault, and that's exactly what happened. The counterclaim that the victim filed against the NFL star alleged sexual assault, false imprisonment, defamation, and many other charges.

According to Dak Prescott, the NFL star had consensual sex with the women, and that's also his primary defense so far. Interestingly, if Dak hadn't sued her, he would have been out of the legal battles that he is facing. This week, however, good news came for the NFL star as the charges were dropped in the county.

All the charges by the victim were dropped in the county to transfer the case to another court, but Dak Prescott's lawyer already had a lawsuit ready to be thrown at them. That's exactly what happened. Currently, the NFL star has some relief from the cases and can finally focus on his football career.