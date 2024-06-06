Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Dereck Lively II Play Against Boston Celtics on June 6?

The Dallas Mavericks are in the NBA finals and much of the credit goes to the attacking display of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, Dereck Lively II is one of the team's unsung heroes. The rookie is not on the injury list for the first game of the NBA finals and is ready to keep up his phenomenal form.

Dereck Lively II has been coming from the bench and making his mark throughout the playoffs. The Mavericks lost one game in the series against the Timberwolves, and Lively missed that game because of a neck sprain. The rookie has been averaging 8.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in the playoffs.

Will Dereck Lively II play against the Boston Celtics tonight?

Dereck Lively II is not on the injury list for game 1 against the Boston Celtics. The rookie is expected to play his usual minutes from the bench as Daniel Gafford starts for the Mavericks. Lively was in scintillating form against the Wolves in the conference finals and averaged 9.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in the 4 games he played. These stats are even more impressive when you factor in the number of minutes he plays every game.

How did Lively get injured?

Game 3 of this best-of-seven series began on Sunday, and Lively went down early in the second quarter against the Wolves. Unintentionally, the back of his head struck Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns' right knee. After lying on the floor for more than five minutes, Lively got assistance from teammate Markieff Morris before leaving the court and entering the locker room.

Advertisement

Fortunately for the Mavs, Lively didn’t suffer any concussion or he would have to enter the concussion protocol and would have ended up missing more games.

ALSO READ: What Caused Dereck Lively II’s Mother’s Death? All You Need To Know