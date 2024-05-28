Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Dereck Lively II Play Against Timberwolves on May 28?

The Dallas Mavericks are on the verge of sweeping the Minnesota Timberwolves and securing their place in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. However, the Mavs suffered an injury setback in Game 3 when rookie Dereck Lively II sprained his neck and did not return to the game. He is also listed as injured for Game 4.

Dereck Lively II has been one of the most influential players for the Mavericks, following the likes of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The rookie has been averaging 8.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in the playoffs.

Will Dereck Lively II Play Against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tonight?

Dereck Lively II is on the injury list as questionable for game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, according to reliable journalist Chris Haynes, Lively won’t be taking part in game 4 in any capacity. Lively could only play less than 10 minutes in game 3 before getting injured. In those 10 minutes, Lively scored 6 points, collected 3 rebounds, and dished out 2 assists.

How Did Lively Get Injured?

Early in the second quarter of Game 3 of this best-of-seven series on Sunday, Lively was hurt when he fell to the floor and the back of his head unintentionally struck Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns' right knee. Before leaving the court and heading into the locker room with some help from teammate Markieff Morris, Lively lay on the ground for more than five minutes.

