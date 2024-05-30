Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Dereck Lively II Play Against Timberwolves on May 30?

The Dallas Mavericks had the chance to clean sweep the Minnesota Timberwolves but they couldn’t do it in the absence of their big center Dereck Lively II. The rookie has been a sensational addition to the Mavs squad and has surprised everyone with his efficiency on the court. However, the injury concerns remain around him for game 5 of the series as well.

Will Dereck Lively II Play Against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tonight?

Dereck Lively II is on the injury report as questionable for the game. Mavericks didn't look the same on the court in game 4 without their rookie and lost the game by a narrow margin.

Though some had initially suggested a possible concussion given his movement, the rookie center was reportedly suffering from a neck sprain following a collision in Game 3. When the player attempted to grab a rebound, Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns accidentally struck Lively's head with his knee. The 20-year-old stayed on the ground for a few minutes while members of the team helped him get to the locker room.

How has Lively performed in the conference finals?

In the Western Conference Finals, the rookie center averaged 9.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while playing about 20 minutes a night. Fortunately for the Mavs, Lively II has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5, so we won't know for sure until closer to tip-off. Daniel Gafford will probably see more court time if he misses out once more, and Dwight Powell will step in for him when necessary.

