Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Boston Celtics on June 12?

Throughout the postseason, Doncic has been dealing with health issues since the early stages of these playoffs, being listed as questionable multiple times throughout the first three rounds. The former Real Madrid star did suit up in the first two games and played his usual minutes, but he is still on the injury list for game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against the Boston Celtics Tonight?

Due to his thoracic contusion, Luka Doncic's status for Game 3 of the NBA Finals has been upgraded to probable. The injury report no longer includes his ankle and knee injuries.

After dropping their first two games in Boston, the Mavericks are hoping to win their first game of the series. The Slovenian is anticipated to play his typical minutes. It is unclear if Doncic's ability to lead the Mavericks will be hampered by these injuries. Doncic will require support from other teammates even if he is well.

Luka Doncic’s Mavs legacy continues to grow

Doncic has been arguably the best player in the 2024 postseason. His averages are 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 28.8 points. He also shoots 43.8 percent from field goal range and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc. Doncic has undoubtedly contributed to every Mavs game so far, despite his occasional shooting struggles.

Advertisement

Doncic is still a highly skilled player who can be relied upon to be an aggressive offensive player for the Mavericks. In addition to that the Slovenian is also a brilliant team player and took responsibility for himself after the Mavericks lost game 2 at TD Garden. Doncic quickly took all the blame on himself and said that his turnovers were the main reason behind the loss.

ALSO READ: Did Luka Doncic Really Say Anthony Edwards Was Baby Thanasis, Not Baby Jordan? Exploring Viral Video