Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Boston Celtics on June 14?

Throughout the postseason, Luka Doncic has struggled with injury concerns. As Dallas faces an elimination game, the concern remains regarding the Slovenian’s health, as he is on the injury report for tonight’s game.

Doncic has been suffering from soreness in his left ankle, a sprain in his right knee, and a thoracic contusion. Because of his injuries, he has taken injections to start the games for the Dallas Mavericks.

Will Luka Doncic play against the Boston Celtics tonight?

Doncic (thoracic contusion) is listed as probable on the injury report for game 4 against the Celtics tonight. Although Doncic is currently dealing with a minor injury, it is highly unlikely that he will miss a potential Finals elimination game.

Luka Dončić, the star player for the Dallas Mavericks, anticipates receiving more treatment before Game 4 of the NBA Finals. On Thursday, Dončić said to ESPN's Malika Andrews that he will "probably" get another shot to relieve his pain before the Mavericks try to overturn a 3-0 series deficit (3:40 mark).

Luka is in trouble because of consistent injuries

Due to injuries, the guard has been on an injury list for most of Dallas' current playoff run. Andrews and ESPN's Tim MacMahon report that the guard had a painkilling shot before Game 2 to treat his thoracic contusion. The thoracic contusion was the reason behind the questionable status of the 25-year-old going into Game 2 against the Boston Celtics.

However, he was able to play in the end. Since the Mavericks' third-round playoff game, he has also battled a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness.

Nevertheless, Dončić has been able to play for Dallas in each of their current postseason games and has contributed to their victory in the Western Conference. He has averaged 28.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game in 20 postseason games.

