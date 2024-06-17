Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Boston Celtics on June 17?

In Game 4, the Dallas Mavericks showed their resilience and fortitude to force a Game 5 against the Boston Celtics. The Mavericks won the game on the back of the brilliance of Luka Doncic, but the former Real Madrid star is on the injury report for Game 5.

Doncic has been experiencing a thoracic contusion, a sprain in his right knee, and soreness in his left ankle. He has received injections to start games for the Dallas Mavericks due to his injuries. The Slovenian is expected to start the game despite his injuries, as a loss in Game 5 would mean the end of the season for the Mavericks.

Will Luka Doncic play against the Boston Celtics tonight?

Doncic's status is listed as probable in the Mavericks' injury report. Doncic suffered a chest contusion in game 2 when Jaylen Brown collided roughly with him. The injury has broken the rhythm of Luka as he carries the burden of the bulk of the Mavs offense in every game.

However, these injuries haven’t slowed down the Slovenian star. Doncic has performed admirably at this pivotal time of the year. Thus far in the playoffs, he has averaged an astounding 28.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. He has been the Mavericks' most reliable and effective point of attack when playing Boston. In three of the four games, he has shot at least 45% and scored thirty points or more in two games.

What did Doncic say before game 5?

The injury that Luka Doncic is suffering causes hindrance in the shooting motion, which has been visible in the series as well. However, Doncic said that he is not concerned about himself and that he will be ready for the game. He assured the supporters that is he if on the court, he would be good to go.

