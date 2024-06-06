Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Boston Celtics on June 6?

Throughout the postseason, Luka Doncic has struggled with injury concerns. But the star player for the Dallas Mavericks hasn't missed a game yet. Hopefully, he can carry that into the NBA Finals.

Doncic has been suffering from soreness in his left ankle and a sprain in his right knee. Last Thursday, the Mavs won the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, allowing them to take a week off. Doncic undoubtedly benefited greatly from the remainder. Nevertheless, he is mentioned in the NBA Finals Game 1 injury report.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against the Boston Celtics Tonight?

Due to his left ankle soreness and the previously mentioned sprain of his right ankle, Doncic is listed as probable for Game 1 of the NBA. If nothing unexpected happens, the Mavs star will probably play. Throughout the postseason, the Mavericks have kept a close eye on Doncic's injury situation. Notwithstanding the concerns about his injuries, Luka has stated that he wants to play. He is a very hard-working player who dislikes missing games, particularly during the playoffs.

Luka Doncic is building his own NBA legacy

Perhaps the best player in the 2024 postseason has been Doncic. He is averaging 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. In addition, he is shooting 34.3 percent from beyond the arc and 43.8 percent from field goal range. Even though Doncic has occasionally struggled with his shooting, he has unquestionably contributed to every Mavs game thus far.

Even now, Luka Doncic is solidifying his place in the annals of Mavericks history. However, he hasn't yet participated in the NBA Finals. Because of his extensive Finals experience, Luka is willing to follow Kyrie Irving in the postseason. Mavs supporters can still count on Doncic to play at a high level and to be an aggressive offensive player.

