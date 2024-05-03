Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Clippers on May 03? Deets Inside

The Los Angeles Clippers will face off against the Dallas Mavericks in their 6th first-round match, hosted by Dallas at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Right now, with their impressive 30-point victory from Game 5 in Los Angeles, Dallas has the upper hand, leading 3-2 in the series and one step away from their second rise to the second round during the Luka Doncic era.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against the Clippers Tonight?

The star of this exciting series, Luka Doncic is preparing for the face-off with Clippers. He brilliantly demonstrated a double-double with 35 points and 10 assists against the Clippers in Game 5.

After a nerve-wracking Game 4, in which Mavericks nearly made up a 31-point lack, they finally claimed a significant road win in Los Angeles, giving themselves leverage in the series. Now, Dallas gears up to renew a three-year-old situation, holding a 3-2 advantage with a chance to progress.

Game 5 saw a newfound coherence in Dallas' offense and defense. With Dončić giving the best playoff performance so far, the Mavericks hit a series high of 123 points in Wednesday's game.

The Slovenian legend made significant contributions with 35 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists, catapulting Dallas back into control of the series. Statistics show that those at the receiving end of the Game 5 wins in a tied series have an 81% chance of winning the series.

Hoping for a 3-0 in the series, Dallas tightens up its defenses, especially since their wins so far correlated with the Clippers scoring less than 100 points. However, the Mavericks can't let their guards down given the sporadic efficiency of Los Angeles’ offense.

Dallas has shown consistent advancement in their offense, with their shooting game improving with each game in the series. Their focus now would be to maintain this trend in Game 6 while setting themselves apart with their defense.

The Clippers' duo, James Harden and Paul George, need to be on Dallas' defense radar. With fluctuating performances throughout the series but incredible stats in their victorious games, Harden and George are potential threats to Dallas' lead.

A comparison of their scoring in wins and losses proves their inconsistency, but dominance when it matters.

With an eagle eye on these two, Dallas has the potential to break the cycle and defeat the Clippers, taking a significant leap in their third playoff matchup in five seasons.

Dallas Mavericks Players Stats Against The Los Angeles Clippers

Luka Dončić Stats

In his career, Luka Doncic has averaged 32.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists in 18 games against the Clippers.

Kyrie Irving Stats

Kyrie Irving has averaged 22.8 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 17 games against the Clippers.

When And Where To Watch Mavericks vs Clippers

When: Friday, May 3

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Injury Report

Mavericks

Out

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Ankle)

Tim Hardaway Jr. (Ankle)

Clippers

Out

Kawhi Leonard (Knee)

Questionable

Terance Mann (Leg)

