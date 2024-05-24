Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Minnesota Timberwolves on May 24?

Another game and another nervous moment for the Dallas Mavericks fans. Luka Doncic is on the injury report for game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. During the LA Clippers series, Doncic sprained his right knee, from which he has yet to fully recover.

The Slovenian has been at his very best for the Dallas Mavericks this campaign. With an average of 33.9 points per game during the regular season, Doncic led the league in scoring. He also averaged 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tonight?

It is predicted that Luka Doncic will play in game two against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The superstar from Slovenia is anticipated to start the game and play his typical minutes. Doncic played six games against the Thunder in the playoff semifinals, averaging 24.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. To guarantee they make it to the Conference Finals, the former Real Madrid player will, however, be counting on Kyrie Irving to return to his best and shoulder most of the scoring. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Luka’s Statement on His Injury

This is what Doncic said after game 3 win over the Thunder, “I'm battling out there, man. I think I'm battling. I’m glad we got the win. I'm just trying to battle out there. The last play… I hurt my knee again. Just trying to battle out there, man. We got a win, that's all that matters.” The Mavericks will need a similar performance from Luka as he did in the first game. Luka had a quiet first half but he erupted in the second half to lead the Mavericks to a win.

ALSO READ: Luka Doncic Hails Caitlin Clark As Women’s Stephen Curry After She Drops 41-Points Against LSU in NCAA Tournament