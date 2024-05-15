Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Oklahoma City Thunder on May 15?

Luka Doncic is on the injury report for game 5 against the Thunder and that's not a good sign for the Mavs fans who are moving on to game 5 after the heartbreak of game 4 at home. Doncic sprained his right knee during the LA Clippers series and he hasn't fully recovered from it. In addition, he has left ankle soreness.

For the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic has been incredible. During the regular season, Doncic led the league in scoring with an average of 33.9 points per game. Furthermore, he grabbed 9.2 rebounds and provided 9.8 assists per game.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tonight?

Luka Doncic is listed as probable for game 5 against the Thunder as he has been facing problems with his knee throughout the campaign. However, the Slovenian superstar is expected to start the game and play his usual minutes as the Mavericks aim to take a 3-2 lead on hostile territory.

Doncic averaged 29.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists in 6 games against the Orlando Magic and has continued his form to the first four games of this semifinal series. However, the former Real Madrid star isn't getting enough support on a consistent basis from the likes of Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington, and other members of the roster.

Luka Doncic Battle With Knee Injury

This is what Doncic said after game 3 win over the Thunder, “I'm battling out there, man. I think I'm battling. I’m glad we got the win. I'm just trying to battle out there. The last play… I hurt my knee again. Just trying to battle out there, man. We got a win, that's all that matters.”

The Mavericks will need a fully fit Luka in game 5 in order to challenge the young Thunder team who never gives up and are ready for the matchup on the court.

ALSO READ: Luka Doncic Hails Caitlin Clark As Women’s Stephen Curry After She Drops 41-Points Against LSU in NCAA Tournament