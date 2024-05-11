Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Thunder on May 11? Deets Inside

The NBA playoffs are set to continue with Saturday's match between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks. Both teams stand at 1-1 as they move to Dallas, TX. With a 119-110 victory under their belt, they are prepared to take on the at the American Airlines Center at 3:30 ET.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against Thunder Tonight?

However, injuries cloud the Mavericks' playoff campaign. Star player Luka Doncic's participation is still uncertain, despite his determination to play. His probable status has been constant throughout the series.

Doncic's performance, hindered by his injury, has notably dropped from 38.2% in the regular season to a 26.5% shot accuracy from the perimeter this postseason.

After suffering a loss in game one, the Mavericks rebounded strongly, snatching game two and evening the series. They're returning to their turf, banking on their 27-17 home record and newfound momentum.

After suffering a loss in game one, the Mavericks rebounded strongly, snatching game two and evening the series. They're returning to their turf, banking on their 27-17 home record and newfound momentum.

Though their home score may not seem especially impressive, their recent form shows a positive trend. They've been one of the top performers lately, despite their five-seed position in the Western Conference. This boosts their chances of pulling off a series win.

A game three victory could be pivotal in securing their dominance in the Western Conference's semifinal, given their momentum. However, with Maxi Kleber ruled out due to injury, the Mavericks face a tough road ahead.

The Mavericks depend heavily on their offensive strength and hope their superior shooting continues into the home game. They're placed third in the league for three-pointers made and are runners-up for attempts. Their usual strategy will be put to the test in the upcoming match.

Despite uncertainty over Doncic's participation, they have another scorer to depend on - Kyrie Irving, who's hitting his stride. In game two, PJ Washington stood out as a valuable player, but it might be ambitious to expect another game-changing performance from him.

Dallas Mavericks Players Stats Against The OKC Thunder

Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic has averaged 28.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists in 13 games versus the Thunder in his career.

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has averaged 22.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 16 games versus the Thunder in his career.

When And Where To Watch

When: Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

TV: ABC

Live Stream:

Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks

Out

Maxi Kleber (Shoulder)

Questionable

Luka Doncic (Knee)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Ankle)

Thunder

Questionable

Luguentz Dort ( Rest)

