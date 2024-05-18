Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Thunder on May 18? Deets Inside

On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of the West's Second Round NBA Playoffs at the American Center.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against Thunder Tonight?

Luka Dončić's participation in the upcoming Game 6 against the Thunder is uncertain due to a knee injury. He matched LeBron James with his record for the most postseason 30-point triple-doubles before turning 26.

Derrick Jones Jr., who achieved a playoff career-best score of 19 points, P.J. Washington, contributing 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Kyrie Irving adding 12 points, aided Doncic's performance.

On Wednesday night, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks led his team towards a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 104-92 score in Game 5.

With 31 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds, Doncic's performance promises an exciting second run to the Western Conference finals in three seasons for the Mavericks. On Saturday, they are set to host the Thunder for Game 6, potentially terminating the best-of-seven series.

In the series, Luka Doncic gave the Dallas Mavericks their first MVP performance and seemed to improve on the court despite his injuries. He managed a highly efficient triple-double.

Derrick Jones Jr. took charge as a key player when PJ Washington's performance was subdued. Kyrie Irving has played a muted role in the series so far. However, as OKC struggles to stay in the race, Dallas might require a bold move from Irving if the upcoming game remains close.

As a team, the Dallas Mavericks have been scoring 35.7 percent from beyond the three-point line and 69.7 percent from the free-throw line. They've allowed their opponents a deep shooting average of 35.2 percent and have secured an average of 43.5 rebounds per game.

When And Where To Watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Date: Saturday, May 18

Location: American Airlines Center Dallas

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN/fubo, Max

Dallas Mavericks Players Stats Against The Thunder

Luka Dončić

In his career, when playing against the Thunder, Luka Doncic consistently scores an average of 28.0 points, accumulates 8.8 rebounds, and dishes out 8.8 assists across 13 games.

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving maintains an average of 22.9 points, contributes 6.9 assists, and secures 3.9 rebounds in his 16 career games against the Thunder.

PJ Washington

In his 10 career games against the Thunder, P.J. Washington Jr. routinely delivers an average of 16.3 points, secures 5.8 rebounds, and provides 1.5 assists.

Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks

Out

Maxi Kleber (shoulder)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper(Angle)

Questionable

LukaDoncic (Knee)

OKC Thunder

Questionable

Luguentz Dort (Rest)

