Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Luka Doncic Play Against Timberwolves on May 28? Deets Inside

On Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center, the Dallas Mavericks will battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a pivotal game four of the series.

The Mavericks are just one victory away from securing a spot in the NBA Finals, while the Timberwolves are attempting to make NBA history by being the first team to overcome a 0-3 deficit and clinch a series.

Will Luka Doncic Play Against Timberwolves?

A pressing concern is the uncertainty of Luka Dončić's participation in the match due to a swollen knee. He leads the team by scoring an average of 28.3 points and 9 assists.

The Mavericks as a unit, generate an average of 107.4 points at a shooting percentage of 46.9%, while their defense restricts opponents to 103.9 points at a shooting percentage of 44.1%.

Despite not delivering peak performances so far in the series, the Mavericks, with their three straight victories, are undeniably in the driving seat. As demonstrated in the first two games, their strategy of picking the right moments is paying off.

The Mavericks demonstrated a more commanding presence in game three, and a continuation of this dominance in game four at their home ground should keep their momentum and confidence soaring. Their impressive home record of 30-18 this season has only been bolstered during the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving has been adding an average of 22.4 points and 4 rebounds to the Mavericks' performance.

Likewise, with PJ Washington and Derrick Jones Jr, who is also contributing with double digits scores and an average of 3.7 rebounds respectively, the team exudes strength.

Their commendable performance is also reflected by their 36.9% shooting record from beyond the arc and a 72% success rate from the free-throw line.

For the past two months, they have consistently been among the premier teams in the league. With only one separating them from the NBA Finals, they have remained a formidable force throughout the playoffs.

They are determined to avoid becoming a negative footnote in history and aim to wrap up the series come Tuesday night.

The team's offense thrives notably owing to the dominance of Doncic and Kyrie Irving in one-on-one face-offs. Their propensity to make decisive shots, along with their skill in penetrating defenses and creating difficult situations, is likely to persist into the fourth game.

While the frontcourt has provided the Dallas team with a significant advantage throughout this series, the Minnesota stars are anticipated to muster a strong performance soon.

Dallas aims to remain a step ahead, striving to clinch a win to avoid the escalating pressure in case of a loss in this round.

Dallas Mavericks Player Statistics Against the Timberwolves

Luka Dončić

Over his career, in 15 games against the Timberwolves, Luka Doncic has managed to average 24.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

Kyrie Irving

In his 18 face-offs against the Timberwolves throughout his career, Kyrie Irving has averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.9.

PJ Washington

In his 9 games against the Timberwolves over his career, P.J. Washington Jr. has averaged 12.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

When And Where To Watch

Day: Tuesday

Date: May 28, 2024

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

TV: TNT and truTV

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks

Questionable

Luka Doncic (Knee)

Dereck Lively (Neck)

Maxi Kleber (Shoulder)

Out

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Ankel)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Out

Jaylen Clark (Achilles)

Questionable

Mike Conley (Soleus)

