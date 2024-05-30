In Game 5 of the Dallas Mavericks versus Minnesota Timberwolves, Luka Doncic is listed as questionable due to his injuries. Doncic is facing a knee sprain in the right leg and a sore ankle in the left leg. Doncic has managed to play in the postseason through the discomfort. In Game 4 between the Dallas Mavericks versus Minnesota Timberwolves, he recorded a triple-double.

Game 5 will be a crucial game for the Dallas Mavericks. Currently, the series is tied at 3-1. Luka Doncic's presence in the game is important for the team to enter into the NBA finals.

As reported by NBA.com, Luka took the blame for losing Game 4 to Timberwolves. He felt he didn’t have enough energy. Nevertheless, he is confident about winning the upcoming Game 5.

How did Luka Doncic get injured?

Luka Doncic faced a right knee sprain in the first round of the playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers (Game 3). And, the left ankle soreness happened in Game 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. As per reports, Luka twisted his ankle during a collision with rookie, Cason Wallace.

All eyes on Dallas Mavericks vs Timberwolves: Game 5

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Target Center in Minneapolis

If the Mavericks win the Game 5, they will advance to the finals. The pressure will be high for the team to close out the series. Offensively, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will need to be at their top-notch form.

Thus, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be fighting hard to force a Game 6 to keep their championship dreams alive. Dallas Mavericks' defense squad will need to keep Karl-Anthony Edwards and Karl Towns in check.

The last time the Dallas Mavericks were in the NBA finals was in the 2010-2011 season. That year, the team also lifted their first NBA championship title.

On the other hand, the Timberwolves don’t have any rings. They came close to winning one in 2004 when the team reached the Western Conference finals only to fall short.