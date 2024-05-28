Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: Will Maxi Kleber Play Against Timberwolves on May 28?

In the third game of the Western Conference Finals, star rookie center Dereck Lively II was kneed in the head by Karl-Anthony Towns, dealing a serious blow to the Dallas Mavericks. Due to a neck sprain, he was forced to leave the game and is ruled out from game 4. Fortunately for Dallas, though, it looks like it may be getting another big man back. Although Maxi Kleber is still on the injured list, it is anticipated that he will return for game 4.

Will Maxi Kleber Play Against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tonight?

Maxi Kleber is on the injury list as questionable for game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Mavericks have three trustworthy center options when they are fully healthy. Their more conventional big men, Lively and Daniel Gafford, dominate the paint and help Dallas win games with their rebounding, lob finishing, and rim protection. Their curveball is Kleber, a 35.7% career 3-point shooter. He's a good perimeter defender as well.

Even though Gafford is the starter, he has only averaged 21.3 minutes per game this postseason, so any time the Mavericks can extract from Kleber in Game 4 would be crucial. The Mavericks' ability to switch up Gafford and Lively's rotation to keep them fresh has been a major factor in their success. While Kleber might not be able to handle Lively's workload, his absence in Game 4 would significantly limit Gafford's.

How Did Kleber Get Injured?

After suffering a shoulder injury in Game 6 of Dallas' NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Kleber has been out of action since May 3. The 32-year-old suffered the injury during the Mavericks' 114-101 victory over the Clippers, completing a 4-2 series victory, when he landed awkwardly.

