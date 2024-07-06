Dallas Mavericks Summer League SCHEDULE: All You Need to Know About Dates and Roster

The Dallas Mavericks are gearing up for their 18th NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, bringing the spotlight back onto the court for basketball enthusiasts. As excitement builds up, here is an overview of the Dallas Mavericks Summer League schedule, highlighting key dates and a glimpse into the team's roster for this upcoming event.

The Dallas Mavericks are set to embark on their Summer League journey starting on July 12, as the NBA Summer League kicks off in Las Vegas. The Mavericks will engage in a series of games, providing fans with a preview of the team's potential and the opportunity to witness emerging talent in action.

The Dallas Mavericks have curated a roster filled with promising talent for the Summer League, offering a blend of experienced veterans and upcoming rookies eager to make their mark. Here are some notable players on the Mavericks' Summer League roster:

Melvin Ajinca, Saint-Quentin, France

Warith Alatishe, Oregon State/Nigeria

TJ Clark, Overtime Elite/USA

Alex Fudge, Florida, USA

Jaz Gortman, Overtime Elite/USA

Xavier Johnson, Southern Illinois/USA

AJ Lawson, South Carolina/Canada

Ricky Lindo Jr., George Washington, USA

Jarod Lucas, Nevasda, USA

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Marquette, Canada

Emmanuel Miller, TCU/Canada

Jamarion Sharp, Ole Miss/USA

Justin Webster, UNLV/USA

Isaiah Whaley, Connecticut, USA

Bradon Williams, Arizona/USA

This diverse roster composition hints at an exciting lineup that fans can look forward to watching during the upcoming Summer League games.

Mavericks 2024 Summer League Schedule

July 13, 9:30 p.m. CT: Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

July 15, 7 p.m. CT: Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

July 17, 2 p.m. CT: Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat

July 19, 3:30 p.m. CT: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

Additional Game:** Stay tuned for the announcement of the fifth game to complete their Summer League schedule.

Dallas Mavericks' Summer League Journey

Assistant coach Jared Dudley is slated to lead the Summer League team, a testament to the Mavericks' commitment to providing a platform for young talent to flourish. With high spirits and a determined squad, the Dallas Mavericks aim to utilize the Summer League as an opportunity for player development and team cohesion.

As the Summer League unfolds, basketball enthusiasts and Mavericks fans alike can witness the team's progress and the emergence of budding stars as they compete against other NBA teams in this highly anticipated event.

Stay tuned for thrilling basketball action as the Dallas Mavericks gear up for an eventful Summer League adventure, showcasing their talent, determination, and team spirit on the grand stage.

The Dallas Mavericks Summer League schedule promises excitement, competition, and a glimpse into the future of the team. Follow the Mavericks' journey as they strive for success and prepare for the upcoming NBA season.

