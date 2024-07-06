Dallas Mavericks Summer League SCHEDULE: All You Need to Know About Dates and Roster
The Dallas Mavericks are well set to head towards the 2024 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Coming from a well-fought NBA Finals, the Mavs have a packed July schedule.
The Dallas Mavericks are gearing up for their 18th NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, bringing the spotlight back onto the court for basketball enthusiasts. As excitement builds up, here is an overview of the Dallas Mavericks Summer League schedule, highlighting key dates and a glimpse into the team's roster for this upcoming event.
The Dallas Mavericks are set to embark on their Summer League journey starting on July 12, as the NBA Summer League kicks off in Las Vegas. The Mavericks will engage in a series of games, providing fans with a preview of the team's potential and the opportunity to witness emerging talent in action.
Golden State Warriors 2024 Summer League Roster
The Dallas Mavericks have curated a roster filled with promising talent for the Summer League, offering a blend of experienced veterans and upcoming rookies eager to make their mark. Here are some notable players on the Mavericks' Summer League roster:
- Melvin Ajinca, Saint-Quentin, France
- Warith Alatishe, Oregon State/Nigeria
- TJ Clark, Overtime Elite/USA
- Alex Fudge, Florida, USA
- Jaz Gortman, Overtime Elite/USA
- Xavier Johnson, Southern Illinois/USA
- AJ Lawson, South Carolina/Canada
- Ricky Lindo Jr., George Washington, USA
- Jarod Lucas, Nevasda, USA
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Marquette, Canada
- Emmanuel Miller, TCU/Canada
- Jamarion Sharp, Ole Miss/USA
- Justin Webster, UNLV/USA
- Isaiah Whaley, Connecticut, USA
- Bradon Williams, Arizona/USA
This diverse roster composition hints at an exciting lineup that fans can look forward to watching during the upcoming Summer League games.
Mavericks 2024 Summer League Schedule
July 13, 9:30 p.m. CT: Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz
July 15, 7 p.m. CT: Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
July 17, 2 p.m. CT: Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat
July 19, 3:30 p.m. CT: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
Additional Game:** Stay tuned for the announcement of the fifth game to complete their Summer League schedule.
Dallas Mavericks' Summer League Journey
Assistant coach Jared Dudley is slated to lead the Summer League team, a testament to the Mavericks' commitment to providing a platform for young talent to flourish. With high spirits and a determined squad, the Dallas Mavericks aim to utilize the Summer League as an opportunity for player development and team cohesion.
As the Summer League unfolds, basketball enthusiasts and Mavericks fans alike can witness the team's progress and the emergence of budding stars as they compete against other NBA teams in this highly anticipated event.
Stay tuned for thrilling basketball action as the Dallas Mavericks gear up for an eventful Summer League adventure, showcasing their talent, determination, and team spirit on the grand stage.
The Dallas Mavericks Summer League schedule promises excitement, competition, and a glimpse into the future of the team. Follow the Mavericks' journey as they strive for success and prepare for the upcoming NBA season.
