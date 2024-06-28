Dallas Mavericks Trade Tim Hardaway Jr to Detroit Pistons for Quentin Grimes; DETAILS Inside

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Dallas Mavericks acquired shooting guard Quentin Grimes from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks.



In the last year of a four-year, $75 million contract, Hardaway, 32, is owed $16.2 million. In the last year of his rookie deal, Grimes, 24, is owed $4.3 million. The Mavs can now utilize a portion of the $12.9 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception thanks to the trade. With Hardaway on its books, Dallas had been restricted to the $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel.

What did Nico Harrison say?

Derrick Jones Jr., the starting small forward for the Mavericks, was described last week by general manager Nico Harrison as the team's "priority 1A and 1B" for the offseason. The team's top perimeter defender, Jones, was on a veteran's minimum deal during the previous campaign.



Hardaway, who mostly plays as the Mavs' sixth man, averaged 14.4 points per game this season. But his role was diminished during the final stretch of the regular season and the postseason. In four of the Mavs' final eight games in the Western Conference and NBA Finals, he was not on the field due to a coach's decision.

Hardaway Jr and Grimes's stats

After Hardaway joined the Dallas Mavericks in January 2019 as a part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade with the New York Knicks, he played for five and a half seasons there. During his time with the Mavs, he averaged 15.2 points per game.

In 168 career games, including 90 starts for the Knicks, Grimes has averaged 8.5 points. Grimes, who the Pistons acquired in the trade deadline deal that sent Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to New York, only appeared in six games because of right knee soreness.

