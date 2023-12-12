Damar Hamlin net worth: How rich is the most searched person on Google in 2023 actually?

Google recently unveiled its ranking of the most-searched people of 2023. To much surprise, Damar Hamlin beat football star Travis Kelce for the top spot.

Now that he holds the title of #1 most searched individual for the year, many are wondering - what is Damar Hamlin's actual net worth? While search traffic has skyrocketed for the Buffalo Bills safety, he is still early in his NFL career financially. Learn more below.

Details on Damar Hamlin net worth and investments

Buffalo Bills's Damar Hamlin net worth is approximately $2 Million. On top of that, he got himself a four-year contract with the team worth a whopping sum of $3.6 million. This $3.6 Million includes a signing bonus of $160,00. His starting salary for the first year is $660,000.

The salary is expected to increase gradually, and in his fourth year, it will be around $1.5 Million. Apart from his income from the NFL, Damar Hamlin net worth also comprises his fashion brand called 'Chasing M's', which started in the year 2017 and has been growing ever since.

In addition to his fashion brand, Damar Hamlin net worth consists of NFTs. In fact, Damar Hamlin was one of the first athletes to launch an NFTs project. With the popularity of Damar reaching new heights, it is expected that his NFT project/s may witness more benefits too.

Damar Hamlin's net worth also includes some investments in real estate. Hamlin has an upscale apartment in Hamburg, near the Highmark Stadium. It's a two-story apartment built in the year 2021 and has luxurious amenities such as a gym, yoga studio, private entrances, and much more.