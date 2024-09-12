Damian Lillard And Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Recent Injuries Not Being Talked About, Claims Former Bucks Legend

Despite having hopes for a championship, the Milwaukee Bucks lost their first-round series for the second time in a row. But injuries played a significant role in their downfall, and a former Bucks legend thinks that should be given more consideration.

Bucks legend Marques Johnson spoke passionately about the lack of conversation surrounding the team's problems on the Hear District podcast.

“It’s about health. It’s about staying healthy. Dame staying healthy. Giannis has been hurt in the last two playoffs. That baffles me how people don’t even mention that he’s been pretty much a no-show in the playoffs the last couple of years. They just act like he’s been completely healthy… It makes no sense,” said Johnson.

Last year, the Bucks had an unpredictable season that ended with a first-round loss to the Indiana Pacers. The two-time MVP was nursing a strained calf and missed every minute of action for Milwaukee.

Regretfully, this occurred a season after the Bucks' opening-round loss to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. Likewise, Giannis was not the same player when he suited up due to a back injury that kept him out for a while.

Originally paired with Giannis, Lillard was forced to lead the Bucks similarly to his time with the Trail Blazers due to an injury. Lillard was forced to miss Games 3 and 4 due to an Achilles strain he sustained during the process.

The Bucks have gone unnoticed while numerous Eastern Conference teams improved during this offseason. laying a grudge against the dynamic pair. Numerous factors contributed to one of the worst seasons the eight-time All-Star had ever had.

Before the 2023–24 season, Doc Rivers, head coach of the Bucks, discussed how Lillard's unfavorable circumstances impacted his output.

“I didn’t even realize Dame was traded two or three days before training camp. … We were at dinner, and he said, ‘Coach, I didn’t work out all summer. It’s the first time in my life that I’ve not worked out. I was so scared of getting injured working out,'” said Rivers.

The legendary Trail Blazer made a trade request during the 2023 offseason. The front office in Portland took almost two months to grant the request, and Lillard didn't suit up out of concern that an injury might destroy his value.

