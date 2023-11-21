Damian Lillard reveals how LeBron James played accidental role in his blockbuster Bucks trade

The blockbuster trade transferring Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks didn't occur spontaneously.

The reality is, that Lillard had a longstanding interest to eventually play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, which might have caught several people off guard.

In a recent discussion, Dame unveiled his early significant discussions with the Bucks' star, revealing how LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers' superstar, inadvertently facilitated these conversations.

The players were sequestered within a "bubble" to halt the spread of COVID-19 during the 2021 All-Star Game.

It happened that LeBron James had drafted both Lillard and Giannis onto his team, enabling the two to interact significantly.

Moreover, LeBron's drafting strategy during the previous All-Star Draft raised eyebrows when Giannis Antetokounmpo surprisingly picked Lillard over his fellow Milwaukee Bucks teammate, Jrue Holiday, as his No. 1 pick, hinting at a possible trade deal.

Antetokounmpo's action appeared to be a strategy to engage Lillard; consequently, in half a year, Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

This trade was a strategic move by the Bucks in their quest for a championship title, leading to a powerful duo of Lillard and Antetokounmpo.

ALSO READ: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander uploads viral Instagram post of him cooking Stephen Curry after Thunder beat Warriors

Damian Lillard's historic NBA moment in Bucks-Wizards game

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards clashed on Monday evening, with the sporting event taking place in Washington, D.C.

The Bucks secured a victory with a scoreboard showing 142-129, courtesy of Giannis Antetokounmpo's stellar performance of 42 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, a steal, and a block.

Damian Lillard, despite scoring 22 points, still made significant progress on the NBA's all-time scoring chart.

Starting the match with a total of 19,649 career points, Lillard overtook Bernard King's record of 19,655 points, placing him at number 52 on the list.

This win propelled the Bucks to a commendable 10-4 record in their initial 14 games, positioning them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

ALSO READ: Stephen Curry names Michael Jordan and THESE two NBA legends among players he would’ve most liked to play with