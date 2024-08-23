Damian Lillard Trains With David Goggins; Earns Sympathy From Fans: ‘Boy Fighting for His Life’

Damian Lillard, the Milwaukee Bucks star, trained with David Goggins, known for his extreme physical endurance challenges and holding a Guinness World Record for completing 4,030 pull-ups in 24 hours. Lillard shared a video of their workout session on Instagram, accompanied by a motivational caption.

"If you always do what you’ve always done … you’ll always be where you’ve always been … Much love and respect @davidgoggins," Lillard wrote.

Fans reacted with both excitement and concern for Lillard's intense offseason regimen.

Lillard has frequently discussed how he was out of shape at the start of last season with the Bucks. However, with Goggins' assistance, it looks like that won’t be an issue for the 2024-25 season.

"I’m not a player that’s breaking down. I live a clean, good, healthy life, so I can do it. I can do the same (expletive) I did two, or three years ago. I can do it right now…”

Damian Lillard delivered standout performances during his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023-24, but his efficiency noticeably declined. The eight-time NBA All-Star averaged 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.0 steals in the regular season, shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range.

In contrast, during his final season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists, with shooting percentages of 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc. The 2022-23 season marked his most efficient individual performance.

Advertisement

Recognized as one of the greatest shooters in basketball history, Lillard's contributions have yet to translate into significant team success, which may explain why he hasn't received the full recognition he deserves. As he gears up for the upcoming season, Lillard is determined to change this narrative, aiming to secure his first NBA championship alongside his star teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ALSO READ: Chicago Sky Injury Report: Will Angel Reese Play Against Connecticut Sun on August 23?