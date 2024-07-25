Damian Priest Breaks Silence on Seth Rollins' Pinfall Botch During Money in the Bank 2024

WWE heavyweight champion Damian Priest has been carrying the WWE world heavyweight championship since WrestleMania XL at the Showcase of Immortals this year. Damian stunned the world after he cashed in his Money in the Bank 2023 briefcase against Drew McIntyre, who won the championship after defeating Seth Rollins and was attacked by CM Punk. Priest capitalised at the right moment and captured the championship, pinning Drew McIntyre.

The WWE World Heavyweight champion defended his championship against the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, at the WWE Money in the Bank 2024. The championship match between Dmian Priest and Seth Rollins was the most chaotic match on the card that night.

Damian Priest opens up on MITB 24 botch

At one moment, Damian Priest was under Seth Rollins, and the referee counted till three Priest didn’t kick out, causing a major botch in the first place; WWE trolled and talked about the moment on social media for weeks.

Now, finally, Damian Priest has opened up on the infamous botch. He has indirectly revealed that he was seriously knocked or concussed when Seth Rollins was pinning him at Money in the Bank 2024.

While talking to the New York Post, Damian Priest expressed, “The idea that I forgot to kick out, that’s not a thing. We don’t forget to kick out. Twenty years in, I’m pretty sure there is some kind of muscle memory there. So, me forgetting was not the case. There was nothing outside that was supposed to happen. It was a matter of there was a situation, but I’m OK. Everybody’s fine, the story continues.”



Damian Priest even revealed that the botch had not affected anything about his booking. Things are going the way they are supposed to go, and everything looks good. The how should know what happened, knows what happened, and they just said move on.

Triple H’s reaction to Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank 2024

Former WWE champion and CCO of WWE Triple H, the man behind all booking WWE now, was asked on the post-show presser of Money in the Bank 2024 about the Damian Priest failing to kick out on time, causing a major botch.

Triple H was looking unbothered and came out in support of Damian Priest, expressing that humans make mistakes in the ring, and it's familiar. He knows that if he were involved at the moment as a talent, that would be the only thing he might have thought about, and that’s why he knows how Damian must be feeling.

Hunter further said, “ it’s a shame that that’s all people will talk about and that’s all people will hit Damian Priest with while he had a phenomenal performance tonight. But a bunch of people will attack that, criticise that, comment on that,”



He added, “I wish I could just go in the back, shut off his phone, have no-one talk to him for a while, and just have him think about all the other great stuff that happened in that and the roll that he’s been on, and how great of a job he has done as World Champion.”

Triple H ended the conversation about the botch by praising Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk for their phenomenal effort in crafting that match as one of the best matches on the card, with so much storytelling in it.

