Damian Priest Injury Update Following Scary Botch At Clash At The Castle Revealed

Damian Priest overcame the challenge from Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Although he won the bout, a horrible botch led to an injury scare for the champion. While attempting a dive over the top rope, Priest's right leg got caught between the top and middle ropes.

The botched spot didn't look good for Priest, and he was limping following the incident, resulting in a serious concern about a possible foot injury. However, the World Heavyweight Champion cleared the air in the press conference following the Clash at the Castle.

The Judgment Day member said, "Docs will check it out, but I ain't going anywhere. I was able to beat Drew McIntyre on one foot, so I'm pretty sure I'm all good to go".

He seemed assured he didn't suffer an injury at Clash at the Castle. However, a proper update on his foot injury will be available only after the WWE doctors assess it.

CM Punk's interference helped Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre was arguably the favorite to win the World Heavyweight Championship in Scotland because he was performing in hia native land with immense support from Scottish fans. He was close to capturing the big gold for the second time in his career until CM Punk became the source of distress for the Scottish Warrior again.

Donning a referee's outfit, CM Punk became the match official at the climax of the bout, surprising Drew McIntyre, as well as, the WWE fans. When McIntyre connected a picture-perfect Claymore, CM Punk marched to the ring and stopped the count at two.

A furious McIntyre attacked Punk, only to get a low blow from the Best In the World. Damian Priest used the distraction in his favor to win the match.



What's next for Damian Priest?

Following Drew McIntyre, many WWE Superstars are waiting in line to face the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. Gunther, who won the King of the Ring tournament this year, has already announced that he would challenge the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam.

Although CM Punk played a pivotal role at Clash at the Castle, this victory proved that Priest didn't need The Judgment Day to retain his title.