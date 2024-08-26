Damian Priest Names THIS Segment Ft. Randy Orton, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon, WWE's Most Villainous Act

Like most of us, the former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest was a humongous WWE fan growing up. The Terror Twins member was recently asked about the most villainous or heelish moment in WWE programming. His top pick was the famous segment from 2009 when Randy Orton kisses Stephanie McMahon in front of a handcuffed Triple H.

During a recent episode of WWE Pop Question, Damian Priest was asked about the most villainous act in WWE programming. The 41-year-old answered the question, " Man, when Randy Orton DDTed Stephanie, Triple H was handcuffed, and she was laying down unconscious. We know what he did. And we saw Triple H's reaction after that. That was by far the wildest thing."

The Game and The Viper were in an intense rivalry heading towards WrestleMania 25. The sadistic and psychopathic version of Randy Orton in 2009 was ranked among the finest heel works of his career.

On an episode of Monday Night RAW before the Show of Shows in 2009, Randy Orton had a confrontation with Triple H in the ring. The King of Kings was handcuffed in the ring when The Viper caught Stephanie McMahon by the ringside. Seeing an opportunity, Orton delivered a DDT to the Billion Dollar Princess at the edge of the ring, surprising the fans as well as Triple H himself.

Then Orton picked up The Game's hammer, contemplating something. He proceeded to reach Stephanie McMahon's mouth and kiss her right in front of her husband. Even though Hunter was filled with rage, he was handcuffed to the ring rope and couldn't do anything about it.

Meanwhile, the heinous act of Randy Orton was highly praised by critics and wrestling fans, making it one of the iconic segments in WWE history. On YouTube, it is WWE's most-viewed video, with an astronomical 318 million views and counting.

The rivalry culminated at WrestleMania 25, where Hunter, the WWE Champion, kept the belt on the line against Randy Orton in the main event. The King of Kings was victorious, continuing his title reign.

Fifteen years following the segment, the positions of the Superstars involved in the segment have changed significantly. Randy Orton is still an active full-time performer, but he is currently a beloved babyface. While he is a great good guy, The Viper's aura is always different when he is a heel, making him a natural bad guy.

Triple H, on the other hand, is the head of the WWE creative, responsible for the creative directions of RAW and SmackDown. After handling the creative of NXT for years, Hunter took charge of the main roster in 2022, replacing Vince McMahon, who has been away from the Stamford-based company due to his controversies. Beyond the wrestling ring, Triple H has been a worthy successor to Vince.

The daughter of Vince, Stephanie McMahon, doesn't work for WWE at the moment, whether in a backstage or on-screen role. She makes surprise appearances here and there. The fans would be hoping to see her in a regular role in the future.