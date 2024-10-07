Damian Priest Opens Up About Potential Split With Judgement Day Mate Rhea Ripley: ‘Although We’re Friends...’

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley’s union as ‘The Terror Twins’ was well received by the WWE fans. Priest and Ripley, who have been working together since 2022, were the first to walk out of the Judgement Day faction and turn babyfaces when Dominik Mysterio betrayed Ripley. They soon got together, as Terror Twins, and it was expected that their partnership would stay for a long time.

Unfortunately, the duo might be staring at a split soon. Their union started right after SummerSlam, and at Bash in Berlin, they defeated Dominik and Liv Morgan. And at Bad Blood, Priest avenged his SummerSlam loss against Finn Balor by defeating him. For Rhea Ripley, the night didn’t end well, as her Women’s World Championship match ended up in a disqualification as Raquel Rodriguez returned and attacked Ripley.

It seems now that Ripley and Priest shall be separating as Terror Twins, as there isn’t any scope of their storyline now. While speaking at the post-show press conference after Bad Blood, Damian Priest addressed his split with Ripley.

“The idea of Judgment Day was to grab some talent where we were all capable of being main events and being ‘the person’ on the billboards, but for whatever reason we weren’t there. We got together to push each other. Rhea and I achieved that,” TJR Wrestling quoted Damian Priest.

He said that it was fun working with her, but then it’s also imperative for both of them to think about their future goals and commitments in the company. “I love Rhea; that’s my best friend in the world. Obviously, she’s in the women’s division; I’m in the men’s division. Although we’re friends, we have to follow our own path,” Priest said.

While Rhea Ripley shall now target Raquel Rodriguez for costing her the WWE Women’s Championship, Priest shall set his eyes on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He said he indeed targets the WWE World Heavyweight title and will reveal his future plans on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.



