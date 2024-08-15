Damian Priest Recalls Moment He Thought Would Be Fired From WWE; ‘Was Waiting for the Phone Call To Get Released’

Damian Priest once had a strong feeling that he would be fired from WWE. He was mad about it but couldn’t do anything. This was in June 2022, when he got the news that Edge was to be removed from The Judgement Day group.

The Rated-R Superstar had formed the stable at WrestleMania 38, and Damian Priest was the first member to join it. Rhea Ripley then became the third member of the faction. This was in April 2022. However, within three months, WWE creatives decided that Edge would exit the group.

When Edge came to know about it, he told Damian Priest, which sent the alarm bells ringing for the former World Heavyweight Champion. While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Priest said that there was a lot of anger in him and Rhea when they heard that Edge was booted out of the group.

“It was Edge who told me that he was being taken out of the group. He waited to tell me after TV one night when we were on the road. I thought we were done. I was so upset. When Rhea found out, she was even more mad than me,” Priest said.

He said that Edge was mad about it too, but then they couldn’t do anything about it. “I remember him saying, ‘All of this, for nothing.’ And I repeated that–for nothing. That’s the way it felt at the time. I was waiting for the phone call to get released,” he said.

But that wasn’t the way, it turned out. Finn Balor joined The Judgement Day in June 2022, while Dominik Mysterio made his way in September. Rhea remained the sole woman face, and when she won the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 39, where Judgement Day was all over the event, ‘Mami’, became the face of the group.

The faction, however, saw its demise at SummerSlam 2024 when Dominik betrayed Rhea while Finn Balor cost Damian Priest his World Heavyweight Championship. And the latest reports say that WWE is planning to rename the group as ‘The Street Trash’.

As for Damian Priest, the Archer of Infamy shot to the limelight when he won the Money In The Bank contract in 2023, and kept it for nearly nine months, before finally cashing it at WrestleMania 40 against Drew McIntyre.

He successfully retained it for the next three months, before dropping it to Gunther at SummerSlam. Now, Priest is expected to face Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan while teaming up with Rhea Ripley WWE Bash in Berlin PPV on August 31, 2024.

