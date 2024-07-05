Damian Priest Reveals Original Plan to Cash In on MITB Contract With Another Major Star at WrestleMania XL

Damian Preist sent shockwaves through the wrestling world after successfully cashing in on his Money in the Bank contract with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. The Archer of Infamy capitalized on an already hurt Dre McIntyre, thanks to CM Punk, and claimed the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, in a recent interview, Priest revealed who his real target was. And it was none other than, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins. Had the Visionary retained his championship at the Show of Shows, he would have been forced to compete again against the Judgment Day member.

Damian Priest wanted to cash in on his MITB contract with Seth Rollins

During an interview with The Indian Express, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest, came clean about his real intentions with his MITB contract. El Campeon revealed that he intended to cash in his MITB contract on then-champion Seth Rollins.

He said, “I really wanted to cash in on Seth and I haven't even been shy about admitting that. And if I could have done it at WrestleMania, oh man, it would have been so perfect. Not that it wasn't that I'm not happy. I think it worked out. But there's a part of me that I really wanted to cash it on Seth just for many reasons.”

The fact that Rollins ended up losing the championship to Drew McIntyre, threw a wrench in Priest’s plan. Nonetheless, Priest still walked out of WrestleMania as the new World Champion, although he didn’t defeat his preferred opponent.

It should be noted that Priest was one of Rollins’ toughest opponents during the latter’s reign as the World Champion. Furthermore, beating someone like Seth Rollins at the Grandest Stage would have been a major achievement for Priest.

Speaking of achievement, Priest recently retained his World Title after defeating Drew McIntyre in the latter’s home country, Scotland, at Clash at the Castle. He is slated to defend his championship against Seth Rollins come Saturday at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

But the stakes are high, as Damian Priest’s potential title loss would mean his exit from The Judgment Day. On the other hand, should Rollins lose, he will never get another World Title shot until Damian Priest remains the champion.

Damian Priest and Seth Rollins are the only two stars to have successfully cashed in the MITB contract at WrestleMania

Further in the interview, Damian Priest revealed the real reason why he intended to cash in his MITB contract on Seth Rollins. For those unaware, Seth Rollins was the one and only star to successfully cash in the MITB briefcase at the Grandest Stage until WrestleMania XL.

Rollins pulled the ‘heist of the century’ at WrestleMania 31 by cashing in on the MITB contract with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, making the match a triple-threat.

That said, Priest’s desire to cash it on Rollins stemmed from the Visionary’s monumental win at WrestleMania 31. According to Priest, beating Rollins would have solidified him as a major star in the company.

He said, “He did it first at WrestleMania just a cool story to say that I did it to him at WrestleMania but also because it's Seth Rollins. You know, he's the guy. He was the workhorse champion.”

Anyway, with the Money in the Bank premium live event around the corner, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the victor in this high-stakes contest.