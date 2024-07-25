Damian Priest’s Wholesome Reaction to Rhea Ripley’s WWE Return After Severe Shoulder Injury

Damian Priest has finally opened up on Rhea Ripley’s WWE return. While speaking in an interview with the New York Post, Priest said that he dearly missed Rhea Ripley while she was away due to a shoulder injury.

Ripley had gotten injured when Liv Morgan attacked her at WWE backstage, right after WrestleMania 40. The injury forced Ripley to vacate her WWE title, and Mami went on a recuperation period.

The Judgement Day was left without an important member of the group. Rhea Ripley added more thrill and color to the WWE’s most stylish heel group, The Judgement Day. So, Damian Priest has now opened up on Ripley’s WWE return.

What did Damian Priest say about Rhea Ripley?

Priest said that he had been feeling the void created by Ripley’s absence in the last few months. Calling Ripley as his backstage buddy, Priest said that he missed that person who pushed him to do well.

“We just got back from the gym and we were riding in the car and I literally told her, ‘Man, it’s really good to have you back.’ I’ve felt like I’ve been missing something and it was my friend. It’s my road buddy. It’s my backstage buddy. Besides our TV dynamic, it’s everything else. I missed having that person next to me that also pushes me,” Priest said.

Surprisingly, Ripley’s return was kept secret by the WWE, and she was brought to the gorilla position, minutes before her music ran. It was also said that Ripley was flown in a private jet to the Monday Night RAW episode on her return.

Even though Ripley hasn’t joined the Judgement Day group till now since she has returned, her equation with Damian Priest stands unparalleled.

Damian Priest’s big SummerSlam fight against Gunther

Damian Priest is all set to face King of the Ring winner Gunther at SummerSlam. And there are good chances of Gunther winning that fight, and being crowned as the new World Heavyweight Champion. Priest was expected to drop the title at Money In The Bank pay-per-view in 2024, but he surprisingly retained it.

There was a serious kick-out botch at MITB, which Priest addressed in the interview with the New York Post. He said that he didn’t forget to kick out and he had explained his part to the concerned people.