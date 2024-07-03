Dan Brown Urges Michael Chandler Not to Wait for Conor McGregor and Chase Title Shot With Islam Makhachev Fight

In the UFC, opportunities vanish fast. Should Michael Chandler wait for Conor McGregor? Or should he chase the title fight with Islam Makhachev? Matt Brown thinks Chandler must act now. He believes waiting for McGregor is risky. What if Conor's not ready in time? What if Islam moves on?

These questions drive Brown's point. Chandler has a golden chance. Why risk it for an uncertain fight? According to Brown, Chandler should grab the title shot. "Get the f***ing title shot. F**k Conor. Go!" he says. Brown's advice could shape Chandler's career. Do you agree with him?

Why waiting could cost Chandler

Matt Brown didn't hold back when advising Michael Chandler. He stressed, "This sport moves too quickly. I think he's just got to take it. It's insane." Brown believes Chandler should jump at the chance to fight Islam Makhachev, rather than wait for Conor McGregor.

On Twitter, Chandler claimed he was offered a title fight with Makhachev in October. However, he still preferred a bout with McGregor, saying, "I've been offered [Islam Makhachev] in October -- but if [Conor McGregor's] little pinky toe is ready by September, let's do [The Sphere]. Biggest sporting event in the history of sports!!!"

Makhachev fired back, calling Chandler "unreliable." He tweeted, "You are unreliable dude, one tweet from your master, and you’ll run away. Champ needs a real opponent."

Brown pointed out the pitfalls of waiting for McGregor. He questioned, "What if Conor does say, okay, I'm good for September, turns down the Islam fight, fights Conor and say he goes up there and starches Conor real quick and easy? Islam may have moved on by then, and again, like, beating Conor isn't necessarily going to get you a title shot next."

Advertisement

Also read: Islam Makhachev Refers To Michael Chandler As 'Hachiko' For His Loyalty Towards Conor McGregor Fight

The Twitter exchange between Chandler and Makhachev highlights the uncertainty of the situation. Brown believes Chandler should focus on the title shot, adding, "It wouldn't make any sense not to do this. Michael Chandler needed Conor. Now he’s got a title shot. Now he doesn’t need Conor. Get the f**king title shot. F**k Conor. Go!"

Brown's straightforward advice is clear: Chandler has a rare opportunity for a title fight and should take it without hesitation.

Rafael Dos Anjos calls out Chandler

The UFC lightweight scene heated up on X (formerly Twitter) when Rafael dos Anjos threw a verbal jab at Michael Chandler's decision to wait for Conor McGregor rather than fight for the title against Islam Makhachev. “There is no price on an UFC belt,” dos Anjos proclaimed, challenging Chandler's priorities and sparking a fiery exchange.

Advertisement

He criticized Chandler's often-used phrase “see you at the top,” calling it embarrassing in the context of Chandler passing up a title shot. Chandler quickly fired back, asserting his position in the rankings: “I’ve been up here, buddy, haven’t seen you yet,” he retorted, turning the exchange into an instant hit among fans.

While a bout between them seems unlikely, their war of words certainly captured the MMA community's attention. What do you think? Should Chandler seize the title opportunity or hold out for McGregor? Share your thoughts in the comments below!