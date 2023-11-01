Dan Hardy believes Dana White is ‘going to do everything he can to stop’ UFC stars from following Francis Ngannou in boxing

Former UFC commentator Dan Hardy while talking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour revealed Dana White going to do everything to stop fighters from seeing Francis Ngannou’s massive success after leaving UFC.

“I do feel like the UFC in particular like Dana’s a boxing fan. I think he was intrigued by that because he felt Conor was something quite special and he might be able to just do something as well as obviously they made a bunch of cash out of it.”

Dan Hardy further explained, “If you look at somebody like Sean O’Malley or Jon Jones, he doesn’t want to take that risk. I feel. He’s been very, very reluctant to risk breaking his toys in other people’s promotions. I think he’s going to do everything he can to stop people from doing it.”

Hardy even claimed after seeing Francis Ngannou’s success outside UFC. many fighters will come out of their UFC contract and so some kind of crossover stuff and will earn massive paydays.

He claimed there are plenty of potential stars to do crossover boxing in the future names including Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira, and many more.

Francis Ngannou reacted to Dana White after his boxing match against Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou was released by UFC this year and later he signed a contract with PFL and announced his first boxing match against the undefeated WBC champion of the world Tyson Fury in a crossover match at Riyadh.

The Battle of Baddest turned out to be the best boxing event of the year. Francis Ngannou has earned two times more than he earned from UFC throughout his career. Ngannou shocked the world by his extraordinary performance.

He not only fought Tyson Fury and survived all the rounds but even knocked down Tyson Fury in round number third. He nearly defeated Tyson Fury in the first boxing match ever in his life.

Francis Ngannou after the fight appeared on the MMA Hour show and was asked according to Francis how Dana White must be feeling about his boxing match against Tyson Fury.

“Who cares Ngannou told host Ariel Helwani. “Dana White feels like Dana White feels. I feel like I feel. I feel great. I think you have to send him an invite so you can ask him. I would like to know, too” Francis Ngannou responded.

