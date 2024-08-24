Dan Hooker Calls Fight with Conor McGregor a 'Smarter Option' Than Facing Michael Chandler

UFC New Zealand native Dan Hooker proposes a fight for Conor McGregor. The Hangman believes the Irishman has a lot to gain by fighting him rather than Michael Chandler. The Notorious’ supposed world title run is predicted to start from fighting him and not Iron.

After beating Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305, Dan Hooker proceeded to call out Conor McGregor in the post-fight speech. In an interview for Submission Radio, the New Zealand native doubled down on his stance and gave his thoughts on why the Irishman must fight him and not Michael Chandler.

“I feel like it’s a smart option [for Conor]. You're gonna fight a guy in the top five on a three fight win streak, or are you gonna fight a guy who's not in the top five and coming off a loss?” said Dan Hooker. The Hangman cites his previous victories against Mateusz Gamrot as one of the reasons why Conor McGregor should fight him.

“I’ve been staying active and I’ve been fighting the best guys in the world. He has more to gain from fighting me than he does from Chandler,” said Dan Hooker. Michael Chandler has waited for almost two years for a shot at the Conor McGregor fight. The Hangman tries to sneak The Notorious away from the American contender despite the long wait.

On previous occasions, Conor McGregor has spoken on potential title fights. However, extraneous factors have prevented the Irishman from entering the octagon to do so. Dan Hooker capitalizes on the matter and makes a pitch for The Notorious to pick a fight against him and forget Michael Chandler.

“If he genuinely wants to get back in the mix and earn his way back to a world title, it makes a lot of sense,” said Dan Hooker. The Hangman confirms that his next fight is going to be a title eliminator. With the upcoming fight, the New Zealand native predicts to fight Charles Oliveira, who lost his fight against Arman Tsarukyan.

After tough losses against Arnold Allen and Islam Makhachev, Dan Hooker made a spectacular comeback and is now on a three-fight win streak. The Hangman’s latest performance against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 was considered to be one of the best fights for the New Zealand native.

After UFC 303 was canceled, the UFC has been attempting to reschedule the fight against Michael Chandler. However, Dana White claimed that The Notorious will not make a comeback until 2025.

Do you think Conor McGregor will fight Dan Hooker?

