Dan Hurley Reveals He Exchanged Texts With LeBron James Before Rejecting Lakers HC Offer for UConn

The University of Connecticut's (UConn) current men's basketball team head coach, Dan Hurley, was a key contender for the next head coach position of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Having led UConn to two consecutive NCAA championships, Hurley has established himself as a formidable leader with a track record of developing effective players. Prospects of his innovative motion offense and capability to develop an environment for young players impressed the Lakers.

Notwithstanding, the Lakers head coach offer was ultimately declined by Hurley this week, granting him experience somewhere along the lines of obtaining back-to-back NCAA championships: receiving a text from Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Instead of accepting the Lakers' six-year, $70 million contract proposition on Monday, Hurley preferred to return to his Huskies team. Showing he was more inclined to remain put during his recent disclosure about the decision, the 51-year-old coach mentioned an intriguing detail - a casual text conversation with the Lakers icon.

Hurley described sharing a series of text messages with James on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" show aired on Thursday. "We had an amazing interaction over the weekend, discussing basketball and various topics. He assured me of his support if I decided to go to L.A. Reflecting on receiving a text from LeBron James simply left me dumbfounded."

In the end, it seems James backed Hurley right up till the last step, as the Huskies head coach confirmed continued text exchanges with James even after declining the Lakers' offer.

As Hurley plans to rejoin UConn on an ambitious note, aiming to be one of the most competitively paid coaches in college basketball, James, holding a player option worth $51.4 million for the 2024-25 season, will encounter a less predictable off-season.

With Hurley out of the picture, the Lakers allegedly refocused their search for a head coach on ESPN analyst JJ Redick.

Dan Hurley chooses UConn over Lakers: A commitment to winning and loyalty

Dan Hurley, the University of Connecticut's men's basketball head coach, confirmed his decision to continue coaching the Huskies despite receiving an offer from the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers. He discussed his commitment to securing a third consecutive national title with UConn at a recent press meeting.

Hurley expressed his admiration for the Lakers, calling his offer to coach the acclaimed franchise "a once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity. As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, the Lakers offered Hurley a six-year contract worth $70 million.

Hurley declared on Monday that his dedication to the Huskies outweighed the offer from the Lakers. Balancing the rich histories of UConn and the Lakers was a difficult decision, he admitted, but ultimately his allegiance to his current team and concerns for his family tipped the scale.

Hurley took the time to reflect on the rarity of his position, being torn between two such esteemed roles - leading the consecutive champions at UConn or steering the iconic LA Lakers. The decision crafted a myriad of factors to consider, including his family, the business aspect of the sport, his coaching preferences, and his duty to his players.

In his six-year tenure at UConn, Hurley boasts a record of 151 wins to 58 losses. As the 51-year-old coach gears up to lead his team to a potential third NCAA championship in a row, he could establish UConn as the first men's team to achieve such a feat since UCLA's seven-time win streak in 1973.

