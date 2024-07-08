Dan Hurley Signs UConn Extension After Turning Down LeBron James' Lakers; Contract Details Inside

Dan Hurley rejected Hollywood in favor of Storrs, and on Monday he reiterated his dedication to UConn. Hurley anticipated landing a lucrative new contract that would put him among the highest-paid college basketball coaches when he chose to stay with the Huskies over the Lakers in June.

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the NBA world was taken aback by Los Angeles' coaching search when it was reported that Hurley had emerged as the Lakers' top target. Hurley rumors gained momentum quickly, despite earlier reports suggesting that ESPN analyst and former NBA player JJ Redick was the front-runner for the position.

Hurley turned down a reported six-year, $70 million contract from the Lakers to become their next head coach to pursue a three-peat with UConn. He chose to stay in eastern Connecticut, and UConn has now given its adored coach a contract extension. Hurley is looking to create a historic three-peat with the team, and for that, he gave up a substantial amount of money by rejecting the LA Lakers.

What are Dan Hurley's contract details?

Dan Hurley will now receive $50 million over six years after his contract with UConn was renegotiated. He is destined to stay with UConn for the foreseeable future unless an NBA team makes a compelling offer to steal him away.

After serving as head coach of Rhode Island for six seasons, including two trips to the NCAA Tournament, Hurley joined the Huskies in 2018. After struggling at first in Storrs, he turned the program around and won back-to-back national titles, making UConn the first team to do so since Florida in 2006 and 2007.

Advertisement

Hurley, who won the first of his two NCAA titles, inked a six-year, $32.1 million contract extension after the 2022–2023 season. This contract has been restructured, not extended further. Following the 2028–2029 season, Hurley will be a free agent.

What did Hurley say?

Hurley said, “I am humbled by this entire experience. At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut. We met as a team before today’s workout and our focus right now is on getting better this summer.”

Hurley is regarded as one of the basketball world's most intelligent Xs and Os. He was essential to UConn's continued success, especially given the loss of four of the team's five starters from the 2023–24 championship team. Hurley is now among the wealthiest college basketball coaches thanks to his new contract.

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Reveals Dan Hurley Rejected LA Lakers Coaching Role to Stay With UConn; Details Inside