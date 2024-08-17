Dan Orlovsky Reveals Why He Deleted His ‘Protect the Daughter’ Tweet Amid Imane Khelif Olympics Controversy

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky recently explained why he deleted his "Protect the Daughters" tweet. Earlier this month, Dan posted "Protect our daughters" on his X account after Imane Khelif, who reportedly has XY chromosomes, won a round of 16 match against Italian boxer Angela Carini in the 66 kg weight category at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Dan Orlovsky recently explained why he deleted a social media post two weeks after removing his reaction to the Olympic boxing scandal involving Algerian boxer Imane Khelif. He stated that his accounts "represent" his employer.

In a conversation with Barrett Media, Orlovsky revealed why he removed the post and shared more about his conduct. He explained that he decided to remove the tweet because it did not align with the organization that hired him.

Dan explained, "When you work for a huge organization, your social media presence isn't just for you," Orlovsky explained. "That is a dream, therefore you have to portray yourself and the firm that you work for in the right way."

During the recently concluded 2024 Summer Olympics, there was controversy surrounding a boxer named Imane Khelif, who is alleged to be a transgender woman competing in the women's division. A failed gender test led to widespread social media outrage, with many calling for Khelif to be excluded from the Paris Olympics.

The situation gained further attention when sports media personalities, such as Pat McAfee, discussed the appropriateness of allowing Khelif to compete against biological females.

According to OutKick.com, ESPN presents itself as a prominent promoter of women's sports through ESPNW and its promotion of the WNBA. However, they just fired Sunday NFL Countdown host Samantha Ponder, one of the best female sports presenters, because she had a different perspective on the Algerian boxer's event.

According to sources inside the firm, Ponder's tweet against Khelif, like Orlovsky's, infuriated officials. Ponder posted, "XY = male, XX = female," on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

The chain of events started when Algerian boxer Imane Khelif sparked a heated transgender debate by defeating Italy's Angela Carini in just 46 seconds at the Paris Olympics. Carini conceded the match after receiving only one blow from Khelif, stating that she had never experienced such intensity before.

Following that match, a firestorm of debate erupted on social media over how an athlete with XY chromosome could compete against a natural-born girl on such a prominent platform. The International Boxing Association previously deemed Khelif ineligible to fight due to his XY chromosomes and high testosterone levels.