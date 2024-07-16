Dan Orlovsky Strongly Disagrees With Exec Labeling Josh Allen Overrated: ‘Moronic Statement’

Dan Orlovsky recently gave his two cents on an anonymous NFL executive’s statement that suggested that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the most overrated players in the league.

Orlovsky swiftly dismissed the source as foolish. Moreover, he went on to explain about Allen’s potential. Let’s check what he has to say!

Dan Orlovsky gets furious with an executive who labels Josh Allen overrated

During the ESPN morning show GET UP, Dan Orlovsky was asked to share his perspective on the anonymous executive’s harsh remarks on Allen. In response, the American football analyst got furious and went on to express that Allen hardly gets praised for the achievements that he accumulates.

Moreover, he applauded the quarterback and mentioned he is just two or three plays away from becoming a multiple Super Bowl champion. He also noted that Allen has the potential to be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

GET UP took to X and shared the video of the show’s clip and wrote, “Josh Allen is two or three plays away from being a multi-Super Bowl appearing quarterback and potentially Super Bowl winning quarterback. ... It's a moronic statement to make. @danorlovsky7 can't believe people are calling Josh Allen overrated.”

Orlovsky’s remarks were justified, as the 28-year-old achieved tremendous success in 2023. He recorded 4,306 yards, which made him fourth on the list. Additionally, he was tied for fifth position with 29 touchdowns.

Dan Orlovsky feels Davante Adams to the Jets is a done deal

Recently, rumors have surfaced suggesting that the New York Jets are trying to bring in Davante Adams to the team. This came after Aaron Rodgers made a statement at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe that he wishes to play with his former teammate. Both Rodgers and Adams have played for the Green Bay Packers previously.

Orlovsky suggested that the deal would almost likely happen, and the American football wide receiver would play this season with Rodgers. Moreover, he also reveals the only possibility of why the deal may not be locked in.

He went on to say (via Athlons Sports): “I think Davante Adams plays with the Jets this season. The only reason it wouldn't happen is if Adams feels bad about leaving Antonio Pierce.”

Thus, it remains to be seen whether Davante Adams will move in to play with the Jets, as Dan Orlovsky suggested.

