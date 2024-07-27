Dana White Agrees to USD 100K ‘Fight of the Night’ Bonuses at UFC 304 to Silence Fighter Pay Critics

Dana White is shaking things up again. At UFC 304, he agreed to double the Fight of the Night bonuses to $100,000. Why? To silence the critics, he says. Bobby Green made the ask; Dana simply said yes. It was a lively scene at the press conference in Manchester, met with cheers and chuckles.

But behind the excitement, there’s a serious note. Dana loves to motivate his fighters, as he mentioned in a recent TNT Sports interview. Does this really address fighter pay concerns?

Dana White reveals his motivations to TNT sports

During the UFC 304 press conference, Bobby Green boldly stepped up. "Uncle Dana, let’s spice it up a little bit. Can we get a hundred Gs for it? Can we get a hundred?" he asked, referring to the Fight of the Night (FOTN) bonus.

Without missing a beat, Dana White agreed, confirming that the bonuses for UFC 304 would be doubled from $50,000 to $100,000. The crowd erupted in cheers, clearly thrilled by the announcement.

This isn't the first time White has upped the ante. At UFC 300, after a request from UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje, White raised the bonuses to $300,000. More recently, at UFC 303, Brian Ortega tried to push for $303,000 bonuses, but White settled on offering two $100,000 bonuses instead.

Why is Dana White so generous with these bonuses? In an interview with TNT Sports, he shared his motivations. "I love two things," White said. "I love motivating people more than they were already motivated, and I love the impact that it will have on their lives."

White’s moves come amidst ongoing criticism about fighter pay. Fans and fighters alike have long voiced concerns that UFC fighters don't get a fair share of the profits. White’s decision to increase the FOTN bonuses appears to be a direct response to these criticisms, aiming to show that he values and supports his fighters.

Despite the criticisms, these bonus increases are a positive step. They provide fighters with additional incentives to perform at their best. More importantly, they offer financial boosts that can be life-changing. As the UFC continues to grow, so too does the hope for fairer compensation for its athletes.

White announces O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley is set to defend his bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306. Fans have eagerly awaited this match-up since rumors first started circulating. O’Malley, coming off a dominant win over Marlon Vera at UFC 299, will make his second title defense. Meanwhile, Dvalishvili earned his shot by defeating former double champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 289.

The feud between O’Malley and Dvalishvili has been entertaining, especially with the Georgian fighter's skits involving a Suga Doppelgänger. The anticipation is high for this clash, and UFC 306 at The Sphere promises to be an explosive event. Adding to the excitement, women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will defend her belt against Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event.

So, what do you think about the increased bonuses and the upcoming fights? Are they enough to silence the critics, or is there more that needs to be done for fighter compensation?

