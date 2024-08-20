Dana White and UFC Accused of Protecting Alex Pereira With ‘Special Treatment’ by Former Champion

Is the UFC playing favorites with its champions? Former light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz seems to think so. He's openly questioned the UFC's decision-making, particularly the matchup of current champ Alex Pereira against Khalil Rountree Jr. "Why Rountree? Why not me or Ankalaev?" he asks, hinting at a possible protective shield around Pereira.

Blachowicz suspects the UFC might be steering Pereira away from tougher rematches—like their own. It’s a bold claim, stirring up plenty of buzz. Could the UFC really be cherry-picking Pereira’s opponents to safeguard their star?

Jan Blachowicz didn’t mince words when discussing the UFC's recent matchmaking decisions. He’s particularly upset about Alex Pereira’s upcoming title defense against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City. According to Blachowicz, this isn’t just a random pairing; it’s a strategic move by the UFC to protect Pereira.

"Why did they choose Rountree? I haven’t the faintest idea," Blachowicz questioned in a recent interview. He feels Pereira is being shielded from tougher competition, which could jeopardize his reign as champion. Blachowicz continued, "Pereira is being protected, he's getting special treatment. Maybe the UFC doesn't want to see our rematch with Pereira because they realize that he will lose."

Advertisement

Blachowicz is particularly baffled by the UFC’s decision to pair Magomed Ankalaev with Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308, instead of giving Ankalaev the title shot. He believes Ankalaev, who is a higher-ranked fighter, should be facing Pereira, not Rountree. "Why do they book Ankalaev with Rakic? Why didn’t they ask me anything?" Blachowicz vented, clearly frustrated with being sidelined.

The former champion also took to social media to voice his concerns. He wrote, "With all due respect to Khalil, there are at least two higher-ranked contenders who are ready to fight Poatan. He doesn’t need special protection."

Magomed Ankalaev isn’t shy about calling out Alex Pereira . He recently took to social media to accuse Pereira of dodging him and picking on smaller fighters. “@AlexPereiraUFC biggest chicken in the UFC,” Ankalaev tweeted.

“He calls out guys at middleweight, and he’s 40 pounds more than them. I’m the only guy he doesn’t even mention. I promise, I’m gonna handle my business in October and knock you out in under 2 rounds.” It’s worth noting that Pereira has a history in the middleweight division—he was champion there before moving up to light heavyweight.

Advertisement

But even with rumors swirling about Pereira dropping back down, the reality might be different. Dricus du Plessis, another top middleweight, recently asked the UFC to finalize a December fight against Pereira. Despite all the talk, Pereira’s focus seems to remain firmly in the light heavyweight division.

As Pereira prepares to defend his title, Blachowicz’s words have fueled a debate within the MMA community. The big question now is whether Pereira can prove his critics wrong and solidify his reign as champion. Or is there some truth to the claims that he’s being protected?