Dana White Announces Alex Pereira to Headline UFC 307 With Aljamain Sterling and Jose Aldo on the Card

Are you ready for a thrilling night in Salt Lake City? Dana White just dropped some big news for UFC fans. On October 5th, UFC 307 hits the Delta Center with a lineup that's set to dazzle. Light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira is defending his title against Khalil Rountree Jr. Can Pereira continue his knockout streak?

Rountree isn't coming to play, riding a fierce five-fight win streak himself. And that's not all. The co-main event features bantamweight titans Raquel Pennington and Julianna Peña clashing in the octagon. Mark your calendars—this is one you won't want to miss.

Dana White, the ever-energetic UFC President, took to Twitter to announce a fight card that’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated events of the year. "What's up, everybody? I got another fight announcement for you. October 5, we will be returning to Utah at the Delta center for UFC 307," he declared, setting the stage for a major showdown in Salt Lake City. The headline bout features light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira, who aims to secure his third title defense of the year against Khalil Rountree Jr.

"Alex Pereira will look to defend his light heavyweight belt against Khalil Rountree. Pereira is on a tear and looking to make his third title defense this year," White explained. Indeed, Pereira’s recent run has been nothing short of spectacular, with each of his last three fights ending in dramatic knockouts, including victories over former champs Jamal Hill and Jiri Prochazka. Now, he faces Rountree, a formidable challenger who’s strung together five consecutive wins, four ending by knockout.

Meanwhile, the co-main event promises its own fireworks with Raquel Pennington facing off against Julianna Peña in a bantamweight title bout. White was quick to praise both fighters: "Pennington is a true OG of the division. She has the most significant strikes in bantamweight history, second most control time, second most wins, and has the longest active winning streak with six."

He also highlighted Peña’s impressive resume, "Peña had the biggest upset of the year in 2021, beating Amanda Nunes to take the bantamweight title. Eight of her eleven wins have come by finish."

But that’s not all. The card is stacked with other high-stakes matchups, including an intriguing fight between undefeated Kayla Harrison and Ketlen Vieira, as well as Movsar Evloev taking on former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. Plus, the legendary Jose Aldo will step into the octagon against Mario Bautista, adding a touch of veteran flair to an already explosive lineup.

"Also on the card, Kayla Harrison versus Ketlen Vieira, undefeated 18 and zero. Movsar Evloev versus the former bantamweight champ, Aljamain Sterling. The legend Jose Aldo versus Mario Bautista, Roman Dolidze vs Kevin Holland and a very fun matchup between Stephen Wonderboy Thompson versus Joaquin Buckley," White added, underscoring the depth of talent on display.

With such a robust lineup, UFC 307 not only promises high-octane action but also pivotal moments that could define careers. As tickets go on sale this Friday, fans are gearing up for a night that’s guaranteed to deliver both drama and athleticism at its finest.