Dana White announces trio of exciting title match main events scheduled to take place in early 2024

This year is about to end and for UFC this year was one of the best years in the business we have only four events scheduled for this year two fight night events and two major cards UFC 295 event is on November 12th.



Jon Jones was going to defend his title against Stipe Miocic but Jones injured his pec during his camp and the fight was canceled by Dana White. Now Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira will headline the event.

The last event of this year is UFC 296 where UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will defend his championship against Colby Covington. and Alexander Pantoja will defend his title against Brandon Royval for the Flyweight championship.



Dana White announced a major title fight for next year

This year can be a major year for the middleweight division Khamzat Chimaev will be next in the line and will be most probably at the venue of UFC 297.

UFC 298 2024: February

UFC featherweight champion Alexander “ The Great” Volkanovski will make his return after a vicious first-round loss against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.



Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title against Ilia Topuria at UFC 294 in February. Topuria even predicted the fight after Dana White’s announcement Topuria posted a video of himself and said he would end the fight in round one.



UFC 299 2024: March

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O, Malley will defend his bantamweight championship against Marlon Vero. Vero and Malley faced before in 2020. when Vero stopped Malley. Sean came back with four fight-win streaks earned a title shot and won the title at UFC 292.



Sean O, Malley will defend his title for the first time after victory in the rematch against Vero