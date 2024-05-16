Dana White Announces UFC 304 Match Card: Leon Edwards to Defend His Championship Against Belal Muhammad

This year has been a treat for fight fans. They have witnessed some of the best UFC pay-per-views of all time, including the UFC 297 championship match between Sean Strickland and Dricuss Du Plessis.

UFC 298, Ilia Topuria ended their almost five-year championship reign of former UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski; at UFC 299, Sean O, Malley, and Vera tore the roof with their spectacular performance.

UFC 300 was as fireworks as Dana White promised. Fans witnessed some of the best moments in UFC history, from Max Holloway’s iconic last-second knockout to Alex Pereira shutting down critics by knocking out Jamahal Hill in the main event in round one.

There is still a lot to come. The next UFC pay-per-view is UFC 302, where the number one pound-for-pound UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, will defend his title against Dustin Poirier. Later, at UFC 303, Conor McGregor returns and faces Michael Chandler during the main event.

UFC CEO Dana White announced a full card for UFC 304, pay-per-view in the main event; UFC welterweight Champion Leon Edwards will defend his championship against Belal Muhammed in a second match. In the co-main event, UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall will defend his championship against Curtis Blaydes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

UFC 304 Full Match Card

The UFC 304 full-match card has been announced. The pay-per-view will take place on July 27, 2024, at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The main event will be the hometown UFC champion Leon 'Rocky' Edwards, who will defend his championship against Belal Muhammad in a rematch.

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, another United Kingdom-based UFC champ, will defend his champion in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes. Here is the entire main card of UFC 304; more preliminary matches will be announced soon.

UFC 304 Main Card

Leon Edwards (c) vs. Belal Muhammad - UFC Welterweight Championship Tom Aspinall (c) vs. Curtis Blaydes - UFC Interim Heavyweight Championship Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett - Lightweight Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape - Men's Flyweight Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze - Featherweight

ALSO READ: Sean Strickland REVEALS Paulo Costa Hasn't Signed for Fight at UFC 302