Dana White Argues Why Jon Jones Is Still Ahead of Alex Pereira in Pound-For-Pound Rankings: ‘You Can Say Whatever You Want'

Dana White explained Alex Pereira’s pound-for-pound credentials and why Jon Jones is still the number one on that list. White acknowledged that Pereira has done incredible things since moving up to light heavyweight, which makes him a candidate for the pound-for-pound list.

However, he also waxed lyrical about Jon Jones’ talent, stating ‘Bones’ has never lost a fight. He furthered that Jones has achieved immense success despite not leading the ideal life outside the octagon.

Dana White discusses Jon Jones and Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira pocketed a hefty amount of money for his UFC 303 knockout win against Jiri Prochazka. Dana White acknowledged that ‘Poatan’ is willing to move around in weight and is even ready to jump up to heavyweight.

In the post-UFC 303 press conference, White told a reporter, “He’s another guy that’s moved up and is willing to move up to heavyweight, so for all those who don’t know what pound-for-pound means, that’s what it means.”

White, though, is adamant that Jon Jones remains the pinnacle as long as he is active. The UFC CEO added, “Jon Jones has never lost. He’s never lost a fight.”

White continued, “You can say whatever you want about him, his lifestyle outside the octagon, it’s not like this guy had the greatest nutritionists, it’s quite the opposite.”

Dana White remains certain that Jones is still the best fighter in the world despite Alex Pereira and Islam Makhachev having meteoric rises. Jones is expected to fight Stipe Miocic next and reports suggest it will take place at UFC 309 in November.

Alex Pereira is the first fighter since Jon Jones to defend the light heavyweight title

Jon Jones had a tremendous reign as the light heavyweight champion before vacating his belt in 2020. Since then, the division has become unstable and had multiple champions. Jan Blachowicz first won the vacant belt before losing it to Glover Teixeira.

Jiri Prochazka defeated Teixeira to be crowned the champion but had to vacate due to an injury. Jamahal Hill then defeated Teixeira to win the vacant belt but had to vacate due to an injury. Alex Pereira became the champion with his win over Prochazka at UFC 295.

None of the other fighters, except for Pereira, defended the belt. ‘Poatan’ has now done it twice, defeating Hill at UFC 300 and Prochazka in a rematch at UFC 303.

